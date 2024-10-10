Sharyl Attkisson OWNS CBS News With BRUTAL Obama Reminder As They Conspire to Make Kamala Look LESS DUMB

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As we watch legacy media ignore what CBS News did with the horrific Kamala Harris interview, manipulating it so people are fooled into thinking she's not a blabbering, flailing, hot mess of horrible, Sharyl Attkisson was good enough to remind the WORLD about what they did to HER after she exposed them for HELPING Obama in 2012. Keep in mind, Dan Rather worked for CBS News, and we all know what he did to W.

Or tried to do, that is.

You'd think an outlet caught doing this very thing so many times before would know better than to try it again, but no.

Then again, this is the legacy media we're talking about so maybe not.

Watch this:

Here post continues:

The 9/11/2012 Benghazi attacks that murdered 4 Americans were conducted by Islamic extremist terrorists who warned multiple times in advance that they would attack.

The murdered US Ambassador, Chris Stevens, had repeatedly begged Hillary Clinton's State Dept. for added security. Instead, the State Dept. drew down security.

Before the attacks, a campaigning Obama had claimed he'd sent terrorists on the run.

Document would later prove the Obama administration knew from the start, as the attacks were underway, that the attackers were Islamic extremist terrorists, but the administration hatched a plan to cover that up and pretend it was an unpredictable mob of protesters that had spontaneously grown out of control.

This was apparently to deflect criticism weeks before the election that the Obama administration had failed to respond to the terrorist threats and had denied appropriate security to our diplomats.

Hear how some inside CBS News conspired to help with the coverup.

The Joy Is GONE! Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals JUST HOW BAD Things Really Are to Axios and WOOF
Sam J.
Seems a tiger never really changes its stripes.

They've certainly done their part to make it EASIER.

In other words yes, Attkisson is a total bada*s.

But you knew that.

