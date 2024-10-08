Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive

Once again Democrats have really stepped in it idolizing a horrible man, going so far as to claim he represents the NEW masculinity.

Knowing what we know now about Doug Emhoff, we'll pass, thanks. We don't think cheating on your wife, knocking up the nanny, possibly forcing a woman to have an abortion, smacking around ex-girlfriends, and now being a misogynistic a-hole at the office sounds like a very good definition of masculinity.

Call us crazy.

We'll take those mean old conservative guys over someone like Emhoff all day every day.

There is a LOT more to this than the headline suggests - you must read! The examples are jaw-dropping, and there are lawsuits too.



Doug Emhoff was known as rude 'misogynist' among law firm colleagues https://t.co/ItuwpkQxvX via @MailOnline — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 8, 2024

From The Daily Mail:

Kamala Harris's husband was 'inappropriate' and 'misogynistic' at work, his former colleagues tell DailyMail.com. Attorneys who worked with Doug Emhoff at his former firm Venable say he yelled expletives, held a men-only cocktail hour in the office, revoked work perks from women who didn't flirt with him, and took only young, attractive associates in a limousine to a ball. A 2019 lawsuit also claimed sex discrimination by other partners in the LA office Emhoff ran, and that while engaged to Harris, he hired an 'unqualified' part-time model as a legal secretary 'because she was young, attractive and friendly with the powerful men in the office'. The claims are the latest in a string of allegations revealed by DailyMail.com that threaten to shatter Emhoff's image, heavily promoted by the Harris presidential campaign, of a feminist ally and 'wife guy'. In August DailyMail.com revealed the Los Angeles lawyer cheated on his first wife and got his daughter's grade school teacher-cum-nanny pregnant.

No wonder Taylor Swift likes Kamala, neither of them are very good at picking men. Seriously, if we throw in a horse and some beer this sounds like a really bad country western song, the kind Swift might have sung before she became a pop diva.

This is exactly the type of masculinity I want for the men in my family… NOT 🙄 Ridiculous — Jessica (@libertyskid) October 8, 2024

Right?

He's all Kamala's.

