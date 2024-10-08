DAAAMN Son! James Woods Goes THERE DROPPING Hillary Clinton for Pushing Govt Control Over Social Media

YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 08, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Maybe you've noticed, but we kinda sorta totally and completely dig James Woods. Every day his X timeline is a treasure trove of funny, brutal, movies, and even some history here and there ... it really is a joy to follow this Hollywood legend.

And so so so glad he's on OUR side.

Woods took some time out of his busy schedule making a fool of Kamala and Joe Biden to drag one of the most evil, vile, corrupt, nasty, gnarly, self-serving, vicious, terrifying, authoritarian people on the planet, Hillary Clinton.

What he said.

Keep in mind, many people have come down on Trump for playing nice and not tossing Hillary in jail during his first term - let's hope if and when he's in the Oval Office this time he doesn't make the same mistake.

Wouldn't it though?

Clintons truly are the Teflon of all politicians. Nothing seems to stick to them.

She is openly evil because she knows there are no real conseuqences.

Yet.

And somebody's gotta do it.

