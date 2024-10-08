DAAAMN Son! James Woods Goes THERE DROPPING Hillary Clinton for Pushing Govt Control Over Social Media

Maybe you've noticed, but we kinda sorta totally and completely dig James Woods. Every day his X timeline is a treasure trove of funny, brutal, movies, and even some history here and there ... it really is a joy to follow this Hollywood legend.

And so so so glad he's on OUR side.

Woods took some time out of his busy schedule making a fool of Kamala and Joe Biden to drag one of the most evil, vile, corrupt, nasty, gnarly, self-serving, vicious, terrifying, authoritarian people on the planet, Hillary Clinton.

I firmly believe that, if elected, Donald Trump should move beyond the criminal activities the Democrats employed to derail his presidency, and then his candidacy in this election as well. Let’s all join together for a brighter tomorrow!



Just kidding. Lock this bitch up… https://t.co/Ox9Mz8jqRE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 7, 2024

What he said.

Keep in mind, many people have come down on Trump for playing nice and not tossing Hillary in jail during his first term - let's hope if and when he's in the Oval Office this time he doesn't make the same mistake.

That would be beautiful. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 7, 2024

Wouldn't it though?

If you or I openly plan a crime, there's consequences for us, whether we do it or not.



But politicians can openly scheme about violating our Constitutional rights without fear or consequence. Why is this? — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) October 7, 2024

Clintons truly are the Teflon of all politicians. Nothing seems to stick to them.

She is publicly pushing for "control" over all social media platforms, especially X. The only control she needs is control over her commissary purchases in prison. She is a vile person and needs to finally go away. — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) October 7, 2024

She is openly evil because she knows there are no real conseuqences.

Yet.

If he doesn’t they will only come back with the illegal activities harder. They must all be prosecuted. There must be consequences for criminal activity for politicians and government employees. — Kim Anh (@KimAnhUSA) October 7, 2024

And somebody's gotta do it.

