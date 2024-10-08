REEEE! Vivek Ramaswamy's Solution to Illegal Immigration Triggers a Whole MESS of Stupid on the Left

Whenever you debate a member of the tolerant left on the very real issue of illegal immigration in this country, they either call you a racist xenophobe or insist there is no real way to solve the issue that's not really an issue in the first place.

Advertisement

Hey, if you've spent any time on social media at all you are very familiar with this debate (argument) and know EXACTLY what we're talking about.

Now, we all have mentioned solutions in these debates, like the wall, or you know, bothering to actually close and secure the southern border (crazy talk, we know) but Vivek Ramaswamy has an actual solution that would not only stop them from flowing in, but it might even inspire them to move out.

Take a look:

Shut down the entitlement state & you solve most of the immigration problem right there. We need to man up & fix the root cause that draws migrants here in the first place: the welfare state. But no one seems to want to say that part out loud, because too many native-born… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) October 8, 2024

Actually, shutting down the entitlement state would help with a LOT of our problems like generational poverty and dependence on the government BUT he's absolutely right about it solving our illegal immigration crisis. Take away the freebies, stop handing criminals (yes, they are criminals they broke the law entering our country illegally in the first place) debit cards, and the problem all but takes care of itself.

And it saves money.

Talk about a win-win.

What Vivek says is, of course, true.



The “social safety net” of state & federal government payments is a powerful magnet for anyone living below that standard (over 5 billion people) to move to the United States.



Couple that with open borders and obviously vast numbers of… https://t.co/aD3JjrfGfA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 8, 2024

Elon gets it.

No wonder the Left is losing their marbles (more so) over it:

Vivek is a hedgefund guy who wants you to believe he is interested in public service so he can eliminate government from public life and in effect mount a private sector takeover of the country. He can’t say that. So he swaddles his ambition in talking points that pander to you — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 8, 2024

Awww, we can always count on Luke to say something stupid. What a giver.

Red states take home multiple times the money they send to D.C compared to blue states.

Does that count as entitlement Vivek? — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) October 8, 2024

Blue cities in those red states ... fixed it for Joe.

I disagree with this



In my experience, the vast majority of people coming across are coming here to live life



They simply want to work & start businesses and be with their families



It’s time you move past silly republican talking points — Matt (@mattgcle) October 8, 2024

Advertisement

Silly Republican talking points.

Adorbs.

=======================================================================

Related:

Legit CRAZY: Scott Jennings Takes DRAGGING to NEW Level Calling Kamala Out for LYING About DeSantis Call

WHOA! Biden THROWING Kamala Harris Under The Bus After She's Caught LYING About DeSantis Call is GLORIOUS

'She's NEVER Contributed ANYTHING': DeSantis RIPS Kamala for LYING About Milton Phone Call (Watch)

EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years Have Been in America and LOL

Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers

=======================================================================