REEEE! Vivek Ramaswamy's Solution to Illegal Immigration Triggers a Whole MESS of Stupid on the Left

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 08, 2024
Twitchy

Whenever you debate a member of the tolerant left on the very real issue of illegal immigration in this country, they either call you a racist xenophobe or insist there is no real way to solve the issue that's not really an issue in the first place.

Hey, if you've spent any time on social media at all you are very familiar with this debate (argument) and know EXACTLY what we're talking about.

Now, we all have mentioned solutions in these debates, like the wall, or you know, bothering to actually close and secure the southern border (crazy talk, we know) but Vivek Ramaswamy has an actual solution that would not only stop them from flowing in, but it might even inspire them to move out.

Take a look:

Actually, shutting down the entitlement state would help with a LOT of our problems like generational poverty and dependence on the government BUT he's absolutely right about it solving our illegal immigration crisis. Take away the freebies, stop handing criminals (yes, they are criminals they broke the law entering our country illegally in the first place) debit cards, and the problem all but takes care of itself.

Legit CRAZY: Scott Jennings Takes DRAGGING to NEW Level Calling Kamala Out for LYING About DeSantis Call
Sam J.
And it saves money.

Talk about a win-win.

Elon gets it.

No wonder the Left is losing their marbles (more so) over it:

Awww, we can always count on Luke to say something stupid. What a giver.

Blue cities in those red states ... fixed it for Joe.

Silly Republican talking points.

Adorbs.

