Let's Look at How the Kamala Camp Giving Harris & Walz More Exposure...
Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity'...
JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and...
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning...
Sen. Thom Tillis Sets Kamala HQ Account Straight After They Used His Quote...
Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck...
'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As...
Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes...
Byron Donalds Lists 10 Details That NUKE Dem Attempts to Blame GOP for...
WTF Did We Just WATCH?! FEMA Disaster Preparedness Video Shows What They're REALLY...
Roy Cooper Takes Time out of His Busy Schedule FAWNING Over Harris to...
'Morning Joe' Slams Dangerous Audacity of Trump Claiming Dem Rhetoric Led to Assassination...
HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview SO BAD People Are Wondering If English Is...
But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal...

EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years Have Been in America and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitchy

The last four years have been really weird.

REALLY weird.

Considering Joe and Jill Biden kept telling us decency was back on the ballot in 2020 the sort and type of weird we've been seeing is pretty ironic ... don't you think? The Biden/Harris administration has been so bad for our country and our people.

Advertisement

And freakin' weird.

This thread illustrating what the last four years have looked like is whirlwind of weird, awful, and funny - take a look for yourself.

You guys remember that?

What the Hell was he doing?!

Yiiiiikes.

Remember when he stole luggage? The guy on the right, not the left.

Heh.

Awww yes, The Loser Lincoln Project.

Feels like only yesterday.

WORK it, girl.

Where is my cake, Bedelia?! I WANT MY CAKE.

Extra credit if you know what that's from.

*sigh*

Recommended

JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Luke, I am your MOTHER.

Remember all of the unity?

*sigh*

We have questions.

Alrighty then.

Yeah, that was REALLY dumb.

Saint Floyd.

*eye roll*

Huh?

Not today, Satan.

New Muppets!

Ummm ...

The Kracken.

Advertisement

So much decency!

There's that unity again.

And it's all led to this.

=======================================================================

Related:

Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers

JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE

White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning for Kamala (Pic)

Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck of a 60 Minutes Interview

'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As Only He Can and LOL

HOOBOY! Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview Was SO BAD People are Wondering if English Is Her 1st Language (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity' Backfires on BOTH Heifers
Sam J.
Dan Bongino Fact-Nukes Kamala for Pushing THIS Lie AGAIN During Her Train Wreck of a 60 Minutes Interview
Sam J.
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning for Kamala (Pic)
Sam J.
'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As Only He Can and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and It's Straight FIRE Sam J.
Advertisement