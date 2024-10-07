EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years Have Been in America and LOL

The last four years have been really weird.
REALLY weird.
Considering Joe and Jill Biden kept telling us decency was back on the ballot in 2020 the sort and type of weird we've been seeing is pretty ironic ... don't you think? The Biden/Harris administration has been so bad for our country and our people.
And freakin' weird.
This thread illustrating what the last four years have looked like is whirlwind of weird, awful, and funny - take a look for yourself.
🧵— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 7, 2024
Is it me or have the past few years been really weird? pic.twitter.com/9ZJ7y8UATl
You guys remember that?
What the Hell was he doing?!
Yiiiiikes.
Remember when he stole luggage? The guy on the right, not the left.
Heh.
Awww yes, The Loser Lincoln Project.
Feels like only yesterday.
WORK it, girl.
Where is my cake, Bedelia?! I WANT MY CAKE.
Extra credit if you know what that's from.
*sigh*
I’m pic.twitter.com/WAjD92nC25— Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) October 7, 2024
Luke, I am your MOTHER.
Remember all of the unity?
*sigh*
We have questions.
Alrighty then.
Yeah, that was REALLY dumb.
Saint Floyd.
*eye roll*
Huh?
Not today, Satan.
New Muppets!
Ummm ...
The Kracken.
So much decency!
There's that unity again.
And it's all led to this.
