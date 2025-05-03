Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal Immigration Law

Katie Hobbs is the latest Democratic governor who seeks to undermine federal immigration law.
She vetoed a bill that would require Arizona to comply with federal immigration laws:
🚨 #BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has VETOED a bill requiring the state to follow federal immigration laws— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025
Time for Hobbs to be ARRESTED for shielding illegals! pic.twitter.com/fHBkY79Wor
Tom Homan is gonna be a busy guy.
Isn’t this the definition of obstruction of justice?— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 3, 2025
Yes.
How is this even an optional thing?— Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 3, 2025
Democrats will pick and choose what laws they follow and enforce, depending on whether or not doing so harms President Trump.
That's their entire agenda: harming and undermining the duly elected President.
Katie Hobbs has vetoed every bill that holds criminals accountable 🙄— Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) May 3, 2025
Why have any laws at all?? Arizona will soon be an inhabitable crime ridden wasteland pic.twitter.com/dnOzr0xO53
Commie Democrats love the chaos that comes with being soft-on-crime.
These governors seem to think they’re above the law. @GovPritzker is another one that needs charged . All of them are harboring illegals.— Jen (@RUAwakeYet2) May 3, 2025
They can share a cell with Wisconsin's Tony Evers.
Look at picture, apparently she is already trying out variations of Orange Suits. She definitely needs to be assigned one. https://t.co/FkULK3Ts7W— rogernva (@rogernva4983) May 3, 2025
Heh.
States do not work for the Federal government. We are a republic. Thanks @katiehobbs for not helping the UNCONSTITUTIONAL fascist Trump regime. https://t.co/BcEkEQLvW7— Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumarAus) May 3, 2025
She'll learn that no one is above the law the hard way.
I honestly thought she’d be one of the good ones. Ever since I saw her go after the CEOs for increase pay, I figured she’d be for America and not against. https://t.co/DN9XnyrY9e— Vini (@bisonbare) May 3, 2025
No Democrats are for America.
Tom homan enters chat https://t.co/P04GOlMPSR— Bobbybrokeit (@bobbybrokeit) May 3, 2025
Heh.
When I call Dems secessionist, it's a reason: https://t.co/oGuyaBxcvj— Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 3, 2025
It's a valid point.
