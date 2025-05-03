Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal Immigration Law

Katie Hobbs is the latest Democratic governor who seeks to undermine federal immigration law.

She vetoed a bill that would require Arizona to comply with federal immigration laws:

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has VETOED a bill requiring the state to follow federal immigration laws



Time for Hobbs to be ARRESTED for shielding illegals! pic.twitter.com/fHBkY79Wor — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 3, 2025

Tom Homan is gonna be a busy guy.

Isn’t this the definition of obstruction of justice? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 3, 2025

Yes.

How is this even an optional thing? — Joey Mannarino 🇺🇸 (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 3, 2025

Democrats will pick and choose what laws they follow and enforce, depending on whether or not doing so harms President Trump.

That's their entire agenda: harming and undermining the duly elected President.

Katie Hobbs has vetoed every bill that holds criminals accountable 🙄



Why have any laws at all?? Arizona will soon be an inhabitable crime ridden wasteland pic.twitter.com/dnOzr0xO53 — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) May 3, 2025

Commie Democrats love the chaos that comes with being soft-on-crime.

These governors seem to think they’re above the law. @GovPritzker is another one that needs charged . All of them are harboring illegals. — Jen (@RUAwakeYet2) May 3, 2025

They can share a cell with Wisconsin's Tony Evers.

Look at picture, apparently she is already trying out variations of Orange Suits. She definitely needs to be assigned one. https://t.co/FkULK3Ts7W — rogernva (@rogernva4983) May 3, 2025

Heh.

States do not work for the Federal government. We are a republic. Thanks @katiehobbs for not helping the UNCONSTITUTIONAL fascist Trump regime. https://t.co/BcEkEQLvW7 — Sunil Kumar (@SunilKumarAus) May 3, 2025

She'll learn that no one is above the law the hard way.

I honestly thought she’d be one of the good ones. Ever since I saw her go after the CEOs for increase pay, I figured she’d be for America and not against. https://t.co/DN9XnyrY9e — Vini (@bisonbare) May 3, 2025

No Democrats are for America.

Tom homan enters chat https://t.co/P04GOlMPSR — Bobbybrokeit (@bobbybrokeit) May 3, 2025

Heh.

When I call Dems secessionist, it's a reason: https://t.co/oGuyaBxcvj — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 3, 2025

It's a valid point.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.