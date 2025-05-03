VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on...
VIP
Orange Man Bad: The Only Law Our Rogue Judiciary Obeys
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist'...
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her...
Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's...
British MP Says J.K. Rowling Is 'Biologically Correct' on Trans Issue, but Introduced...
Guardrails? Matt Kibbe Notices Grok Has INTERESTING Answer When Asked About Fauci's Gain...
Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of...
Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)
Dem AOC Can’t Grasp Why Those Who Criminally Enter Our Country are Treated...

Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal Immigration Law

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool

Katie Hobbs is the latest Democratic governor who seeks to undermine federal immigration law.

She vetoed a bill that would require Arizona to comply with federal immigration laws:

Advertisement

Tom Homan is gonna be a busy guy.

Yes.

Democrats will pick and choose what laws they follow and enforce, depending on whether or not doing so harms President Trump.

That's their entire agenda: harming and undermining the duly elected President.

Commie Democrats love the chaos that comes with being soft-on-crime.

They can share a cell with Wisconsin's Tony Evers.

Recommended

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Heh.

She'll learn that no one is above the law the hard way.

No Democrats are for America.

Heh.

It's a valid point.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: ARIZONA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION REFORM VETO KATIE HOBBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post
Brett T.
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Amy Curtis
Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died in a Police Involved Shooting
Eric V.
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's 'Disrespect' of Pope
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church Amy Curtis
Advertisement