Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot Water (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on May 02, 2025
imgflip

The plot thickens!

Earlier, we told you that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tried to put some daylight between himself and the memo issued by his Department of Administration, one that instructed state employees how to obstruct ICE operations in the state.

We also told you that Tom Homan made it very clear Evers -- and Wisconsin state employees -- won't get away with this.

Clearly, Evers got that message loud and clear, because he's scared and backpedaling even more:

This writer doesn't believe you, Tony.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Truth.

Boom.

It's been fun, no?

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
The entire post reads:

Tony, otoh, in writing threatened 30 days in jail plus fines for gathering in groups >10, for opening a 'non-essential' business, for failing to stay 6' from another person, for 'non-essential' personal travel, for using a hotel pool, for playing ultimate frisbee (really, you called that out specifically), for going to a playground, and so much more.

So you can buzz off with your nonsense. If you didn't violate the law, fine, go fix some potholes.

He's lucky Gavin Newsom is a thing, or he'd be America's worst governor.

It's that simple.

They do not believe it. At least not as it applies to them.

Popcorn and champagne.

We should print this and send it to Evers' office.

Yes, please.

Explain this, Tony.

It's that simple.

This is real, by the way.

So do we.

Tags: ARREST GOVERNOR ICE WISCONSIN TOM HOMAN

