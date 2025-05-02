Tony Evers' Response to Tom Homan's 'Threat' Shows He KNOWS He's In Hot Water (WATCH)

The plot thickens!

Earlier, we told you that Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers tried to put some daylight between himself and the memo issued by his Department of Administration, one that instructed state employees how to obstruct ICE operations in the state.

Advertisement

We also told you that Tom Homan made it very clear Evers -- and Wisconsin state employees -- won't get away with this.

Clearly, Evers got that message loud and clear, because he's scared and backpedaling even more:

Yesterday, a top Trump Administration official made an apparent threat to arrest me.



Here’s my message to Wisconsinites. I encourage you to take a few minutes to watch. ⬇️https://t.co/HUCx2vCJXU — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 2, 2025

This writer doesn't believe you, Tony.

You're above the law? Since when? — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) May 2, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

No one is above the law, not even you or Maggie — Dom (@landofcheeze) May 2, 2025

Truth.

Yeah welcome to the real world scumbag.



Politicians, Judges and the rest of you "elites" have to abide by the same laws the rest of us do, and have to suffer the same consequences that we do if any law is broken.



If my wife aided and abetted me from the police while I had a… — We the People (@WeThePeople558) May 2, 2025

Boom.

Best 102 days of politics in my entire life. — John Wayne Conservative (@Raynorus) May 2, 2025

It's been fun, no?

Homan simply said he would arrest anyone knowingly harboring illegal aliens, which is a felony. The supposed threat to arrest you is of your own egotistical manufacturing.



Tony, otoh, in writing threatened 30 days in jail plus fines for gathering in groups >10, for opening a… — Prescott (@prescottbalch) May 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

Tony, otoh, in writing threatened 30 days in jail plus fines for gathering in groups >10, for opening a 'non-essential' business, for failing to stay 6' from another person, for 'non-essential' personal travel, for using a hotel pool, for playing ultimate frisbee (really, you called that out specifically), for going to a playground, and so much more. So you can buzz off with your nonsense. If you didn't violate the law, fine, go fix some potholes.

He's lucky Gavin Newsom is a thing, or he'd be America's worst governor.

Maybe you should stop protecting illegal immigrants!! — Michael (@fey_michae31088) May 2, 2025

It's that simple.

“No one is above the law.”



You pickledicks say it, but it’s clear you don’t believe it. — Rob Smithson (@RobSmithson6) May 2, 2025

They do not believe it. At least not as it applies to them.

Yes because if you break the law, you will be arrested. Can’t wait. Already loading up on popcorn — Jimmy (@Jommy8311980158) May 2, 2025

Popcorn and champagne.

No one is above the law. Democrats enshrined this. pic.twitter.com/7Knb40877I — DON LOEW (insert something funny) (@DRLDD) May 2, 2025

We should print this and send it to Evers' office.

Advertisement

Arrest you for what? Please explain, Governor “no one is above the law.” https://t.co/ZrgGQooNFY — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 2, 2025

Yes, please.

Explain this, Tony.

If you break the law, you should be arrested……that is all. https://t.co/mxyEujpU9M — IDRC Margaret (@Trop4444) May 2, 2025

It's that simple.

This is real, by the way.

Democrats truly believe they are above the law. With good reason as they have been for so long. I hope that’s changing. https://t.co/mxyEujpmke — IDRC Margaret (@Trop4444) May 2, 2025

So do we.