Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 03, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Artificial intelligence is only as good, unbiased, and factual as those who program it. Which is why this writer holds out hope that AI won't take over the world anytime soon.

But it would be nice if the biases of programmers were set aside in favor of the open and honest sharing of information. Matt Kibbe asked Grok why it couldn't discuss Anthony Fauci's gain of function research, and check out the answer: 

Grok replied to this as well:

Huh. Interesting.

Another user says he got a lengthy answer:

That is a lengthy answer.

This writer tried it, and got a similar response to Kibbe:

So we wonder what the deal is?

A scary prospect.

For some people, it is.

For others, no.

It is very interesting.

It is odd.

We'll see what happens in the future.

