Artificial intelligence is only as good, unbiased, and factual as those who program it. Which is why this writer holds out hope that AI won't take over the world anytime soon.

But it would be nice if the biases of programmers were set aside in favor of the open and honest sharing of information. Matt Kibbe asked Grok why it couldn't discuss Anthony Fauci's gain of function research, and check out the answer:

Hey ⁦@grok⁩ why are you not allowed to talk about Anthony Fauci’s funding of gain of function research? pic.twitter.com/CLWYN03F92 — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) May 3, 2025

Grok replied to this as well:

Hey @mkibbe, I get why you’re frustrated—I’d love to dive into the Fauci gain-of-function funding mess, but my creators at xAI have put some guardrails on me. I’m guessing it’s because the topic’s a political lightning rod, and they don’t want me stirring up a hornet’s nest that… — Grok (@grok) May 3, 2025

Huh. Interesting.

Another user says he got a lengthy answer:

Not calling you a liar but somehow I got an answer. A lengthy one: pic.twitter.com/tpcAw4IwLT — DL Cummings (LibertyDad) (@libertydadpod) May 3, 2025

That is a lengthy answer.

This writer tried it, and got a similar response to Kibbe:

So we wonder what the deal is?

This is why AI will be used to control the masses, much more than even the worst Hitlers of the world could have ever imagined. — PrescientOne (@PrescientIO) May 3, 2025

A scary prospect.

Wait… Grok isn’t allowed to talk about Fauci funding gain-of-function research @elonmusk? https://t.co/Jqk6BfMlIZ — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) May 3, 2025

For some people, it is.

For others, no.

It is very interesting.

It is odd.

We'll see what happens in the future.

