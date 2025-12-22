'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll Tape!)

To paraphrase a well-known quote, "the secret to political success is authenticity -- once you can fake that you've got it made."

As everybody knows, not all politicians have mastered that, and one of them is Democrat Rep and Texas gubernatorial candidate Jasmine Crockett.

Crockett is as authentic as they come, according to her, and it's what the Right fears the most (also according to her), which will make her a formidable candidate for Texas governor:

VIDEO - Jasmine Crockett: Republicans Are Scared of My Authenticity @JasmineForUS https://t.co/zOSIfWfg9i — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) December 22, 2025

Crockett's "authenticity" is put under the spotlight in this post from @WesternLensman. Watch and listen:

“What they are fearful of is my authenticity."



- Jasmine Crockett https://t.co/7Z8B5w0ti1 pic.twitter.com/RaZwRgdb0l — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 22, 2025

Crockett's authenticity is matched only by her sincerity.

@mazemoore added this:

Authentic you are not.



Crockett used to claim that being a victim of hate crimes led to her becoming a lawyer.



It was a crock-o-shit.



Her new story about how she became a lawyer is just as unbelievable, but it plays better for her now.pic.twitter.com/XRrbxquipW https://t.co/gSdcAHwaTY — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 22, 2025

So much authenticity, and the Republicans are scared of it... or something.

This is amazing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2025

That’s a new definition of authenticity. — Zaphod (@ThinkerZaphod) December 22, 2025

Crockett reminds us of "authentic" Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail:

We were also told that the Right feared Hillary's "authenticity."

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and general craziness.

