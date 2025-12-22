An Inside Look at AMFEST 2025 — Chloe and Willie Bring Us The Hottest...
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources'...
Mass Deportation Checks Tripled: Kristi Noem Gets Serious
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—I...
The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father...
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From...
Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot
Guy Benson Has a Reminder About the 60 Minutes Journo Who Said Bari...
VIP
Journos Say CBS News/60 Minutes Destroyed Credibility by Delaying Deportee Story (Yeah, Ab...
Virginia Is for Lovers...of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man Is Dead After Sheriff...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll Tape!)

Doug P. | 3:00 PM on December 22, 2025
Twitter

To paraphrase a well-known quote, "the secret to political success is authenticity -- once you can fake that you've got it made." 

As everybody knows, not all politicians have mastered that, and one of them is Democrat Rep and Texas gubernatorial candidate Jasmine Crockett. 

Advertisement

Crockett is as authentic as they come, according to her, and it's what the Right fears the most (also according to her), which will make her a formidable candidate for Texas governor: 

Crockett's "authenticity" is put under the spotlight in this post from @WesternLensman. Watch and listen: 

Crockett's authenticity is matched only by her sincerity.

@mazemoore added this: 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

So much authenticity, and the Republicans are scared of it... or something. 

Crockett reminds us of "authentic" Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail: 

We were also told that the Right feared Hillary's "authenticity."

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and general craziness. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources' Triggers Total Meltdown
justmindy
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—It Won't Happen
justmindy
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis Liable
justmindy
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message
Grateful Calvin
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father and Son Separated by ICE'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement