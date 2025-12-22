An Inside Look at AMFEST 2025 — Chloe and Willie Bring Us The Hottest...
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll...
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources'...
Mass Deportation Checks Tripled: Kristi Noem Gets Serious
The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father...
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From...
Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot
Guy Benson Has a Reminder About the 60 Minutes Journo Who Said Bari...
VIP
Journos Say CBS News/60 Minutes Destroyed Credibility by Delaying Deportee Story (Yeah, Ab...
Virginia Is for Lovers...of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man Is Dead After Sheriff...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—It Won't Happen

justmindy
justmindy | 2:15 PM on December 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Eli Lake, columnist for 'The Free Press', thinks Bill Clinton must be held to account for all of the pictures of him cavorting with Epstein

Advertisement

Sometimes a picture debunks a thousand words. So it is with the photographs of Bill Clinton included in the tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files that the Justice Department released Friday. The former president had minimized his relationship with the disgraced financier, but the snapshots tell a different story.

Among the photos the FBI collected in its investigation into Epstein are several of Clinton looking chummy with him, steeped in the high life. One shows Epstein and Clinton beaming in exotic Indonesian silk batik shirts. There is a photo of Clinton on what appears to be Epstein’s private jet with a blond woman sitting on the arm of his chair. In one photo, Clinton poses with Michael Jackson. In another he is dining with Mick Jagger. Then there is one with him reaching for the shoulders of actor Kevin Spacey, flanked by Secret Service officers. Most damning is a photo of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face is blacked out to protect her privacy. The New York Post featured that one on the cover of its Saturday edition under the headline: “Tubba Bubba.”

Obviously, Clinton should be held to account, but many doubt that will happen since he is a Democrat. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Honestly, all of humanity is horrified at the sight.

We all know the answer to that.

And they will do it shamelessly.

Now that they can't use it to impeach Trump, Leftists won't want to talk about it anymore.

Advertisement

The rules are (D) different for Democrats.

They'll publish some set up picture of the Clintons walking on the beach snuggling instead.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources' Triggers Total Meltdown
justmindy
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis Liable
justmindy
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father and Son Separated by ICE'
Doug P.
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From Her Christmas Message
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement