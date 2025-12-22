Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—It Won't Happen

Eli Lake, columnist for 'The Free Press', thinks Bill Clinton must be held to account for all of the pictures of him cavorting with Epstein.

The former president will have to explain his relationship to the sex criminal as the country descends into a new stage of the scandal writes @EliLake. https://t.co/tp5jp4BgjF — The Free Press (@TheFP) December 22, 2025

Sometimes a picture debunks a thousand words. So it is with the photographs of Bill Clinton included in the tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files that the Justice Department released Friday. The former president had minimized his relationship with the disgraced financier, but the snapshots tell a different story. Among the photos the FBI collected in its investigation into Epstein are several of Clinton looking chummy with him, steeped in the high life. One shows Epstein and Clinton beaming in exotic Indonesian silk batik shirts. There is a photo of Clinton on what appears to be Epstein’s private jet with a blond woman sitting on the arm of his chair. In one photo, Clinton poses with Michael Jackson. In another he is dining with Mick Jagger. Then there is one with him reaching for the shoulders of actor Kevin Spacey, flanked by Secret Service officers. Most damning is a photo of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face is blacked out to protect her privacy. The New York Post featured that one on the cover of its Saturday edition under the headline: “Tubba Bubba.”

Obviously, Clinton should be held to account, but many doubt that will happen since he is a Democrat.

Bill Clinton will do no such thing and not a single MSM "journalist" will press him on it. https://t.co/rQ1X2X8RRd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 22, 2025

"in exotic Indonesian silk batik shirts." 💀



Indonesians are also aghast to see the pictures of Epstein and Maxwell in what could be Bali. https://t.co/VhmHoKlSLd — Mario Rustan (@mariorustan) December 22, 2025

Honestly, all of humanity is horrified at the sight.

Why aren't journalists flocking to his house to ask him? — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) December 22, 2025

We all know the answer to that.

The Democrats will continue parading Bill and Hillary around leading up to the 2028 election without batting an eye. — ThatGuy9257 (@GreekGuyinMA) December 22, 2025

And they will do it shamelessly.

He won't have to explain anything because Donald Trump is the only reason the Epstein files are relevant to liberals. — PDS 🇨🇦 (@pds1st) December 22, 2025

Now that they can't use it to impeach Trump, Leftists won't want to talk about it anymore.

No he won’t. We have know this for years. Media won’t ask. Dems don’t care and nothing will happen to him. Two tier justice system. Regular citizens would be in jail. Not Bill though. — GrumpyAttorney (@Grumpy_Attorney) December 22, 2025

He was literally the Keynote Speaker for SHRM in Las Vegas 2023. Yes - the Society for Human Resource Management - the largest professional gathering of HR people. Look it up. Packed room of AWFLs. That is where we are at. Why would he ever apologize? — DFWM (@Skyja_x) December 22, 2025

The rules are (D) different for Democrats.

The Media: "President Clinton!!! President Clinton. It's in the news so I have to ask..... What are you getting Hillary for Christmas? The people deserve to know!!" — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) December 22, 2025

They'll publish some set up picture of the Clintons walking on the beach snuggling instead.

