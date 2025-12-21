Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files

We've seen many efforts to end Trump backfire over the years, but the Epstein Files ... wow. This has been a doozy, especially for a party with a record-low 18% approval rating. They had to know Bill Clinton would be all over these files; we've known for years, we've even seen some of the emails. Not to mention if there was ANYTHING they could have used against Trump at all, it would have been leaked to the press at some point during Biden's term.

At the very least.

Instead, they twisted laws to create felonies.

Yeah ...

Anywho, now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, Democrats are working really hard to deflect from ALL of the evidence against Bubba, going so far as to pretend they don't really know much about it.

Like Jamie Raskin:

Democrat Jamie Raskin defends Bill Clinton after pictures of him in a jacuzzi with one of Epstein's victims were released.



RASKIN: “There are clearly lots of people that are in photographs with Jeffrey Epstein...he was very much of a socialite." pic.twitter.com/skd9AfgTM9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2025

Sure, there are lots of people in pics with Epstein, and yes, he was a socialite, but Clinton is in picture after picture after picture with him.

That one in the hot tub with the giant square over the other person's face is a doozy.

More from Raskin:

'I mean, I have no idea.' Rep. Jamie Raskin on CNN: pic.twitter.com/Zq775TnXjv — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2025

He has no idea.

Right.

And then there's this:

Under the federal law Congress passed overwhelmingly, Trump’s DOJ was obliged to turn over every document in the Epstein file, but they turned over just a fraction and it was heavily redacted.



We’re in a lawless situation, but we’re going to expose the corruption suppressing the… pic.twitter.com/gT9WbI77MM — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) December 20, 2025

We won't bore you with the rest of his post; we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or worthwhile.

Look at all of those black squares. Democrats put black squares on women's faces to imply they were minors ... should we do the same here?

I'm sure he'll give the same reasoning if and when they find the 'right' Trump photo. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) December 21, 2025

Oh no, no, that will be the picture that finally ends Trump and his evil administration.

It doesn’t bother him cause it’s not Trump. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) December 21, 2025

Democrats only care about victims who help their narrative and agenda.

They prove it time and time again.

