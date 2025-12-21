Karen Bass's Weepy Post About How SCARED Poor Illegals Are This Christmas Goes...
Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

We've seen many efforts to end Trump backfire over the years, but the Epstein Files ... wow. This has been a doozy, especially for a party with a record-low 18% approval rating. They had to know Bill Clinton would be all over these files; we've known for years, we've even seen some of the emails. Not to mention if there was ANYTHING they could have used against Trump at all, it would have been leaked to the press at some point during Biden's term.

Advertisement

At the very least.

Instead, they twisted laws to create felonies.

Yeah ... 

Anywho, now that the toothpaste is out of the tube, Democrats are working really hard to deflect from ALL of the evidence against Bubba, going so far as to pretend they don't really know much about it.

Like Jamie Raskin:

Sure, there are lots of people in pics with Epstein, and yes, he was a socialite, but Clinton is in picture after picture after picture with him. 

That one in the hot tub with the giant square over the other person's face is a doozy.

More from Raskin:

He has no idea.

Right.

And then there's this:

We won't bore you with the rest of his post; we promise, it doesn't get any smarter or worthwhile.

Look at all of those black squares. Democrats put black squares on women's faces to imply they were minors ... should we do the same here?

Oh no, no, that will be the picture that finally ends Trump and his evil administration.

Democrats only care about victims who help their narrative and agenda.

They prove it time and time again.

