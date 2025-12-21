One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release the Epstein Files

For a decade now, we have been listening to the Left and our pals in the Democratic Party insist 'they've got Trump this time,' and the ever-popular 'the walls are closing in on Donald now,' tropes, so of course, we're taking great pleasure in watching their latest attempt at ending Trump backfire spectacularly.

The EPSTEIN FILES.

They really thought the guy who kicked Epstein off his property for being a skeeze had something to hide in these files. They really thought Biden and his corrupt admin wouldn't have absolutely leaked anything they had on Trump in the Epstein files if there was anything there.

They were really wrong.

You know it's bad for them when they are insisting the hundreds of pictures we're seeing of Bill Clinton with young women (girls?) don't matter and that it's somehow not about that.

Heh.

This post sums their mess up perfectly:

In the span of about 48 hours, we've gone from "Releasing the Epstein files will finally sink Trump" to "Those 400+ pictures of Bill Clinton in various locations with Epstein and canoodling in hot tubs with underage girls mean nothing." — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) December 21, 2025

Proving once again this was never about justice or helping Epstein's victims, it was about hurting Trump and nothing more.

Which, of course, we already knew.

Plus dozens of ridiculous AI photos trying to show Trump as a perv and even using actual photos of him just being a dad with his daughter and trying to make that nefarious. Dems are full of sickness — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) December 21, 2025

Couldn't happen to a more-deserving party.

