One Post PERFECTLY Sums Up the Democrats' Hilarious BACKFIRE After Pushing to Release the Epstein Files

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:10 AM on December 21, 2025
meme

For a decade now, we have been listening to the Left and our pals in the Democratic Party insist 'they've got Trump this time,' and the ever-popular 'the walls are closing in on Donald now,' tropes, so of course, we're taking great pleasure in watching their latest attempt at ending Trump backfire spectacularly.

The EPSTEIN FILES.

They really thought the guy who kicked Epstein off his property for being a skeeze had something to hide in these files. They really thought Biden and his corrupt admin wouldn't have absolutely leaked anything they had on Trump in the Epstein files if there was anything there.

They were really wrong.

You know it's bad for them when they are insisting the hundreds of pictures we're seeing of Bill Clinton with young women (girls?) don't matter and that it's somehow not about that.

Heh.

This post sums their mess up perfectly:

Proving once again this was never about justice or helping Epstein's victims, it was about hurting Trump and nothing more.

Which, of course, we already knew.

Couldn't happen to a more-deserving party.

============================================================

