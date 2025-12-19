QUIET Piggy! Julianna Olivia Claims GOP Uses AI to Hide Trump's Decline, Trips...
VIP
Shocker! Looks Like Tim Walz and 'White Dudes for Harris' Actually Made the...
'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in...
Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was...
The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi...
TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO...
Mayor of Richmond, California Makes Antisemitic Post, Surprising No One
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked...
There's a Law That's Quietly Killing America's Veterans. It Needs to Stop.
Joe Concha Spots MS NOW's 10-Year Ratings Brag Turning Into Another Dem Graph...
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in...
CNN’s Jake Tapper Enlists Doctor Who Was Wrong About Biden to Diagnose Trump’s...
Delusional Democrat Claims Deporting Illegal Aliens Makes ALL Americans Less Safe
Dem Chuck Schumer Warns That the Legacy Media Is Consolidating Behind Trump

Epstein Survivors HAMMER House Democrats Who Appear to be More Concerned With Getting Trump Than Justice

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on December 19, 2025
Sarah D.

Maybe the Epstein survivors really do want justice after all.

Seems many of them are frustrated with House Democrats who are more interested in cherry-picking evidence to find a way to hurt Trump than they are about finding justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

We can hardly blame them:

Democrats never care about victims unless those victims can help further their agenda. That is how they have always been. It's sort of like how every four years they pretend to care about Black Americans, and then they go back to pandering to illegals. It's never about what THEY can do for Americans, it's always about what Americans can do for them.

If they really cared about justice, they would have released the info while Biden was in office. And c'mon, if there was ANYTHING in those files that could implicate Trump, there is no way Biden wouldn't have found a way to 'leak' the information.

Even The New York Times had to admit they can't find anything linking Trump to Epstein's crimes and you KNOW they really really really tried.

Recommended

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

We absolutely agree. Release them all. Let the people see what they've been hiding. 

Make it so.

============================================================

Related:

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY

Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was an Issue (Watch)

TRY As They Might, The New York Times Admits They Can Find NO EVIDENCE Implicating Trump in Epstein Case

Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case

Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Meet the Former (Homeless) Brown University Grad Whose Reddit Post All But Cracked the Shooting Case
Sam J.
Former Brown University Student Pulls BACK the Curtain on the Ivy League in Brutal, DISTURBING Post
Sam J.
QUIET Piggy! Julianna Olivia Claims GOP Uses AI to Hide Trump's Decline, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Biden
Sam J.
The Guardian Tells WaPo to Hold Their Beer With This Headline About Bondi Beach Terrorists
Doug P.
Brown University President In SERIOUS CYA-Mode, Refuses to Admit Lack of Cameras Was an Issue (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'She's the WORST': Jessica Tarlov Tries Crediting Biden for Lowest Inflation Seen in 5 Years and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement