Epstein Survivors HAMMER House Democrats Who Appear to be More Concerned With Getting Trump Than Justice

Maybe the Epstein survivors really do want justice after all.

Seems many of them are frustrated with House Democrats who are more interested in cherry-picking evidence to find a way to hurt Trump than they are about finding justice for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

We can hardly blame them:

🚨@RobertGarcia and Oversight Democrats cherry-picked Epstein Estate records and searched for a single word: “Trump.”



All while claiming to be seeking justice for Epstein’s survivors.



This was never about the survivors for Democrats. They’re using them to achieve their agenda. pic.twitter.com/kZbtd8qoyg — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 19, 2025

Democrats never care about victims unless those victims can help further their agenda. That is how they have always been. It's sort of like how every four years they pretend to care about Black Americans, and then they go back to pandering to illegals. It's never about what THEY can do for Americans, it's always about what Americans can do for them.

This was always their goal. The same tactic should be used to blast the perv libs, the real offenders. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 19, 2025

If they really cared about justice, they would have released the info while Biden was in office. And c'mon, if there was ANYTHING in those files that could implicate Trump, there is no way Biden wouldn't have found a way to 'leak' the information.

The photos they claimed to be "new" had already been released years ago — Nikki (@PsyopsRabbit) December 19, 2025

Even The New York Times had to admit they can't find anything linking Trump to Epstein's crimes and you KNOW they really really really tried.

Release it all then.



It's hard to cherry pick when you have the documents to review. — Wisco_Independent (@coop0203) December 19, 2025

We absolutely agree. Release them all. Let the people see what they've been hiding.

Just release all the files. — Sean (@seanwr1983) December 19, 2025

Make it so.

