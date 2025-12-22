NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77 Stories

This story is hilarious and so indicative of today's journalistic standards. NPR had to send a memo out to their staff to stop using quotes from a Professor Carl Tobias. Apparently, he had been used in 77 stories during the year on a variety of topics. On every topic (and they are varied), he was listed as an expert. This guy must be brilliant.

From the @semafor media newsletter: NPR says no more quotes from someone named Professor Carl Tobias pic.twitter.com/o0brCsLgrf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 22, 2025

The full email, which is pretty amusing pic.twitter.com/34mMCCD0Gw — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 22, 2025

So, apparently this guy spends his time sending reporters quotes on stories of the day, and (probably because he agrees with their preconceived notions) they just lapped them up without any further research.

this is the profile the @nytimes needs to be doing, not that Coldplay lady https://t.co/gh3rQ2y0He — 📉(ツ)📈 (@bouillabae) December 22, 2025

They should definitely dig into Tobias and find out what makes him so well versed in literally everything.

Making this even funnier -- NPR media reporter David Folkenflik quoted this "rent-a-quote" professor in two recent Trump-related media stories. https://t.co/CTDcKZAj9e pic.twitter.com/DlIov1CK2F — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 22, 2025

Of course he did.

Wonder how Carl Tobias will find out about this. Lol



For what it's worth, he has been helpful for some stories in offering insight more than a boilerplate quote you might get from anyone. https://t.co/BjzaWAbv7D — Josh Bergeron (@Joshpberg) December 22, 2025

Probably used Chat GPT.

If anyone at NPR is looking to replace Carl Tobias with a new overquoted rando, I humbly submit my willingness to offer important takes on a range of subjects https://t.co/ds18B5A8Rg — Scott Wessman (@scottew) December 22, 2025

Honestly, X is full of people probably willing to oblige.

"In many of these quotes he's described as an 'expert' in whatever the story happens to be about."



Anyway, this is why I was fine with defunding NPR. https://t.co/LogT2Xigc3 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 22, 2025

If that was the level of 'journalism' they were doing, they didn't deserve taxpayer dollars.

We have met the king of all academics, and his name is Professor Carl Tobias https://t.co/6A6aCzALyO — Federico Vaggi (@F_Vaggi) December 22, 2025

A petty NY Times reporter wanted to point out Semafor uses the same guy quite a lot, as well.

Unlike National Public Radio, we at Semafor promise not to silence Professor Carl Tobias — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 22, 2025

Semafor apparently will not give up on their king, Professor Tobias. So, there is that.

I don't think I've ever responded to an "expert available" email. https://t.co/ioj86Q0EdC — Boris Kachka (@Borisk) December 22, 2025

Professor Tobias can't be held responsible for Boris passing up all those opportunities, honestly.

Cannot be defunded fast enough. https://t.co/Gqy7jirbOH — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) December 22, 2025

he emails everyone as soon as any stories go up that he cares about to give a quote. like idk what he actually does all day b/c he's just constantly monitoring to give quotes



i quoted him once when i first joined nyt and a colleague later told me his whole deal. wild stuff — rat king 🐀 (@MikeIsaac) December 22, 2025

The lore of Carl Tobias runs deep.

