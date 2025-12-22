Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them...
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll...
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources'...
Mass Deportation Checks Tripled: Kristi Noem Gets Serious
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—I...
The Spiciest, Weirdest, and Funniest Hot Takes From TPUSA’s AmericaFest 2025
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. the Actual Story' About a 'Father...
Erin Go BLECH! New Ireland President Leaves Out a Pretty Key Detail From...
Glenn Greenwald's Anti-Israel Stance Sounds Increasingly Like Candace Owens' Brainrot
Guy Benson Has a Reminder About the 60 Minutes Journo Who Said Bari...
VIP
Journos Say CBS News/60 Minutes Destroyed Credibility by Delaying Deportee Story (Yeah, Ab...
Virginia Is for Lovers...of Illegal Alien Criminals: A Man Is Dead After Sheriff...

NPR's Hilarious Memo Ends Professor Carl Tobias's Reign as Rent-a-Quote King After 77 Stories

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on December 22, 2025
Imgflip

This story is hilarious and so indicative of today's journalistic standards. NPR had to send a memo out to their staff to stop using quotes from a Professor Carl Tobias. Apparently, he had been used in 77 stories during the year on a variety of topics. On every topic (and they are varied), he was listed as an expert. This guy must be brilliant. 

Advertisement

So, apparently this guy spends his time sending reporters quotes on stories of the day, and (probably because he agrees with their preconceived notions) they just lapped them up without any further research.

They should definitely dig into Tobias and find out what makes him so well versed in literally everything. 

Of course he did.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Probably used Chat GPT. 

Honestly, X is full of people probably willing to oblige.

If that was the level of 'journalism' they were doing, they didn't deserve taxpayer dollars.

A petty NY Times reporter wanted to point out Semafor uses the same guy quite a lot, as well. 

Semafor apparently will not give up on their king, Professor Tobias. So, there is that.

Advertisement

Professor Tobias can't be held responsible for Boris passing up all those opportunities, honestly. 

The lore of Carl Tobias runs deep. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ACADEMIA FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Ezra Klein and the NYT Ask a VERY Stupid Question; Twitter Obliges Them With Answers
Grateful Calvin
'This Is Amazing': Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says the Right Fears Her Authenticity (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
Leftists Lose It Over Bari Weiss's Sane Memo: 'Just Add Context and Sources' Triggers Total Meltdown
justmindy
Tubba Bubba Exposed: Eli Lake Demands Clinton Accountability Over Damning Epstein Photos—It Won't Happen
justmindy
Governor DeSantis Drops Truth Bomb: Stop the Student Loan Scam by Making Unis Liable
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement