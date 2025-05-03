Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's 'Disrespect' of Pope

Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 03, 2025
Twitchy

It seems a lot of people, Catholic and not, have their panties in a wad over Donald Trump posting an AI pic of himself as the Pope.

The same people who dismissed the pics of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos as 'photoshopped' are acting like President Trump has stormed the Vatican and declared himself head of the Holy See.

Now, perpetual scold Bill Kristol is asking Vice President J.D. Vance -- a Catholic convert (like this writer) if he's 'fine' with this 'disrespect' of the Holy Father.

For starters, there is no pope right now.

As we said. 

There is no Holy Father to 'mock' or 'disrespect.'

Amen.

Like Biden declaring Easter -- the holiest of Catholic holidays -- a 'trans day of visibility', right?

Biden loved abortion.

But 'devout Catholic' or something.

Name him.

He is not.

BOOM.

They're really trying.

In Bill's upside down world, yes.

It's so weird.

It's a miracle!

Oh, and this little factoid: Donald Trump will never be Pope.

So Bill needs to relax.

And J.D. Vance responded, as only he can:

Get wrecked, Bill.

