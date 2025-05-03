Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's 'Disrespect' of Pope

It seems a lot of people, Catholic and not, have their panties in a wad over Donald Trump posting an AI pic of himself as the Pope.

The same people who dismissed the pics of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's tattoos as 'photoshopped' are acting like President Trump has stormed the Vatican and declared himself head of the Holy See.

Now, perpetual scold Bill Kristol is asking Vice President J.D. Vance -- a Catholic convert (like this writer) if he's 'fine' with this 'disrespect' of the Holy Father.

Hey, @JDVance, you fine with this disrespect and mocking of the Holy Father? https://t.co/xbPs1hf5Gn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 3, 2025

For starters, there is no pope right now.

There currently is no Holy Father... — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) May 3, 2025

As we said.

There is no Holy Father to 'mock' or 'disrespect.'

I'd rather a joke than a Catholic president who serves Moloch — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) May 3, 2025

Amen.

“Disrespect” like what some people did to Jesus Christ? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 3, 2025

Like Biden declaring Easter -- the holiest of Catholic holidays -- a 'trans day of visibility', right?

I remember when the supposedly devout Catholic President crossed himself at a pro-abortion rally. Have a seat, Bill. pic.twitter.com/LGiTif5Ep5 — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 3, 2025

Biden loved abortion.

But 'devout Catholic' or something.

What Holy Father, specifically, is being mocked and disrespected? — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) May 3, 2025

Name him.

Lighten up, Billy.



You’re familiar with humor, right? — Geddy's Uncle (@red_barchetta2) May 3, 2025

He is not.

FFS. It's a joke, like the one you see in the mirror every day. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) May 3, 2025

BOOM.

Humorless scolds who demand you be as insincerely outraged as they are. https://t.co/Nvq4iVXnGP — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 3, 2025

They're really trying.

So it's ok for a man to wear a dress but a man can't dress as the Pope? https://t.co/1EUOY6GKvG — Craft Daddy (@CraftDaddyBlog) May 3, 2025

In Bill's upside down world, yes.

Why are all the Communist atheists suddenly worried about Catholics feelings now? I can’t put my finger on it… https://t.co/3IstkJ17ev pic.twitter.com/mDZGbVzLux — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) May 3, 2025

It's so weird.

Bill really cares about Catholicism now. What a change of heart! https://t.co/0YjKs2HT1h — Minoan (@minoantiddyfan) May 3, 2025

It's a miracle!

I imagine whoever is chosen as our Holy Father, he can take a joke, Bill. https://t.co/ROsE3ymQXc — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 3, 2025

Oh, and this little factoid: Donald Trump will never be Pope.

So Bill needs to relax.

And J.D. Vance responded, as only he can:

As a general rule, I'm fine with people telling jokes and not fine with people starting stupid wars that kill thousands of my countrymen. https://t.co/2WQPsofVIH — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 3, 2025

Get wrecked, Bill.

