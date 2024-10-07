White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning...
'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As Only He Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris recently claimed the day she picked Tim Walz to be her vice president she hadn't had much sleep, almost as if she was trying to make an excuse for picking Walz. Truth be told, we sincerely doubt she had anything to do with the pick, no no, it was the powerful Democrats who booted Biden off the ticket and installed her. They chose.

All of that being said, we like Scott Jennings 'take' on what happened while they were trying to decide who her vp should be.

And after watching Walz over and over and over again, Jennings nailed it:

Jazz hands and kicking feet.

That's their boy Tim.

HA HA HA HA HA

You know what this campaign needs more of? JAZZ HANDS.

Oh man ... what a world.

Jazz hands and more cowbell. That could work.

Who could forget the bug eyes?!

TAH-DAAAAAH!

Tim Walz! Come on down, you're the next contestant on the Price is Right! Sorry, this editor thinks of that every time Walz enters any sort of room or event. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Indeed it was.

OH YEAH!

=======================================================================

