Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes in North Carolina' (PICS)

See if you notice something about these pictures Kamala Harris shared in her post about 'heroes in a moment of crisis.'

Do you see it too?

She has made sure to include herself in these pictures even though we know she's done very little and is hardly a hero in an way, shape, or form. Almost as if she's using them for a campaign ... BECAUSE SHE IS.

Heroes in moments of crisis.



Our country thanks the men and women in uniform for their service as we rebuild and recover from Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/gS6gmckfhT — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 7, 2024

Our country thanks THEM, Kamala.

Not you.

We know what your priorities really are:

You were filming on a s*x podcast while the people of North Carolina suffered.



Sit down. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 7, 2024

Oops.

And they all hate you just like the rest of us because you are wholly incompetent.



You will never be Commander in Chief. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 7, 2024

You included yourself? You don’t have any photos of the govt actually helping, do you? — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 7, 2024

When you see video or pictures of work actually getting done she is nowhere in sight.

We know, you're shocked.

We've been in crisis for 3 1/2 years and you didn't even go visit the border until Trump was ahead in the election. You had ONE job. pic.twitter.com/1weOf52bc0 — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) October 7, 2024

They are not on the ground yet. Took 10 days

FEMA NOT ON THE GROUND



you lie and were partying while these people were drowning

You went on a podcast about sex and abortions



You are so out of touch it’s frightening — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 7, 2024

Kamala was very busy attending fundraisers with wealthy Leftists when Helene hit ...

These pics show a photo op and nobody doing anything. You’re an f’n fraud to the max. — MG (@MGLovesK9s) October 7, 2024

Weird you put yourself in these photos with the heroes. 🥴 — Janice (@jannyfayray) October 7, 2024

Were they raised middle class kids? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) October 7, 2024

We see what he did there.

