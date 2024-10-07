'JAZZ HANDS!' Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES Team Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz As...
Lady, You Have NO Shame! Kamala Pisses Twitter/X OFF with Post About 'Heroes in North Carolina' (PICS)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

See if you notice something about these pictures Kamala Harris shared in her post about 'heroes in a moment of crisis.'

Do you see it too?

She has made sure to include herself in these pictures even though we know she's done very little and is hardly a hero in an way, shape, or form. Almost as if she's using them for a campaign ... BECAUSE SHE IS.

Our country thanks THEM, Kamala.

Not you.

We know what your priorities really are:

Oops.

When you see video or pictures of work actually getting done she is nowhere in sight.

We know, you're shocked.

Kamala was very busy attending fundraisers with wealthy Leftists when Helene hit ...

We see what he did there.

FEMA HEROES KAMALA HARRIS NORTH CAROLINA

