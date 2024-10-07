But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona

Kamala Harris's campaign somehow managed to send a text to ALL Arizona University students telling them how they can register to vote in that state since they're students and then BEGGING them to vote for her. We get it, she's desperate at this point but this sounds a LOT like election interference and honestly, it's grossly unethical if not likely illegal.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: 150,000 students from ALL Arizona universities including ASU and UofA have received a text from Kamala Harris' campaign telling the students to vote for her.



If Kamala Harris has access to all of Arizona college students' phone numbers, what ELSE do they have? pic.twitter.com/YlolDGSr9T — College Republicans at ASU (@asu_gop) October 6, 2024

Scary stuff for students and their parents.

How did they get the numbers? Names?

Who not only provided the information but then allowed them to send a text to hundreds of thousands of students who did not ask to be contacted in that way? So many questions, and sadly we're not entirely sure there will be any answers because instead of investigating fraud and election interference, Democrats swear it doesn't happen and then call us all traitors for even suggesting it might.

Yay politics, 2024.

Where did the Kamala Harris campaign get access to this database? This is a major scandal. AZ House needs to investigate immediately. https://t.co/20hpudQza5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 7, 2024

They do.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath.

We hope they prove us wrong but ... yeah.

I think were gonna find every rule there is was broken by the Democrats after this election is all said and done. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 7, 2024

Sounds like an enormous privacy violation by the Kamala campaign.



It’s also blatant election interference.



Prosecute! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2024

Katie Hobbs cheated to be elected Governor. She will cheat again in this election make no mistake. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) October 7, 2024

*cough cough*

The AZ cheat is in play — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 7, 2024

A good place to start is Michael Crow, the President of ASU @ASU, who has access to the data of 70,000 ASU students.



Michael Crow @michaelcrow is also the chairman of the board for In-Q-Tel, the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) venture capital firm. Just another coincidence. pic.twitter.com/82SDBU2D1j — Futurist™ (@americasgreat) October 7, 2024

Sounds like President Crow might have some 'splainin' to do.

We'll keep an eye on this and keep you posted!

