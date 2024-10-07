But You Know, Dems SWEAR This Doesn't Happen (*Eye Roll*) HUGE Harris/Walz Scandal Uncovered in Arizona

'Morning Joe' Slams Dangerous Audacity of Trump Claiming Dem Rhetoric Led to Assassination...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 07, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris's campaign somehow managed to send a text to ALL Arizona University students telling them how they can register to vote in that state since they're students and then BEGGING them to vote for her. We get it, she's desperate at this point but this sounds a LOT like election interference and honestly, it's grossly unethical if not likely illegal.

Scary stuff for students and their parents.

How did they get the numbers? Names?

Who not only provided the information but then allowed them to send a text to hundreds of thousands of students who did not ask to be contacted in that way? So many questions, and sadly we're not entirely sure there will be any answers because instead of investigating fraud and election interference, Democrats swear it doesn't happen and then call us all traitors for even suggesting it might.

Yay politics, 2024.

They do.

Sadly, we're not holding our breath. 

We hope they prove us wrong but ... yeah.

*cough cough*

Sounds like President Crow might have some 'splainin' to do.

We'll keep an eye on this and keep you posted!

