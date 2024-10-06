LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response...
Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About...
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His...
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate,...
This Is a Joke, RIGHT?! X DRAGS Kamala Harris for Posting 'Busy' Interview...
GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM...
WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk...
'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give...
Kamala Harris Visits Firehouse But Leaves Without an Endorsement
Diabolical! As More Details of Israel's Pager Attack Emerge, Tweeps are Impressed by...
Aaron Rupar Butt-Hurt That Elon Musk Is Speaking at Trump's Butler Rally
Tone Deaf Biden Comms. Director Advises People to Pick Up Shovels, But It's...
President Kamala Harris Will Never Tell You What Car You Have to Drive

DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on October 06, 2024
Twitchy

We are honestly shocked this post from Kamala's Wins is still up.

You'd think by NOW someone they actually trust would have told them the woman they think is Susan Collins, the one they're having a politi-gasm over, is actually Kaitlan Collins, a CNN pundit who is very much onboard with Kamala Harris. A woman we would very much expect to slam Trump to earn points for Kamala Harris. Honestly, this would only be news if Kaitlan WASN'T trying to help Kam-Kam.

Advertisement

This isn't a win of any sort and the fact they can't tell one woman from another says so much about the doofus running this account and Kamala herself.

Wanna hear something even funnier? There are actually Leftists responding to this post who think Kaitlan is Susan. No joke. In fact, there are so many that this editor actually watched the video TWICE to make sure Collins didn't actually mention the other Collins and we were missing something.

Nope.

They really think Kaitlan is Susan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cal answered his own question ... they're blithering idiots.

DERP.

Painful stupid.

Recommended

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Aww, isn't that account cute? Almost as if it's this editor.

Ahem.

We'll keep an eye on the post and see if they finally figure out one Collins from another ... and we'll keep pointing and laughing at them until they do.

=======================================================================

Related:

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)

Leftists Scold JD Vance for Letting Kids Eat Junk Food but CRICKETS About Kam's Hubby Slapping His EX

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)

ROFL! We Did NOT Have SNL ROASTING Kamala Harris AND Tim Walz on Our Bingo Card But HERE We Are (Watch)

GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM Asheville Mayor (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: SUSAN COLLINS KAITLAN COLLINS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Interview (Watch)
Sam J.
'Buckle UP': Volunteer on the Ground in NC Shares DAMNING Thread of His First Direct Encounter with FEMA
Sam J.
'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give a DAMN About Helene Victims
Sam J.
OMG, They Went There! SNL Roasts Kamala for DRINKING, Mocks Tim Walz's Debate, and SOOO Much More (Watch)
Sam J.
GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM Asheville Mayor (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK On Kamala's Face As Helene Victim Explains How BAD the Fed's Response Has Been is PRICELESS (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement