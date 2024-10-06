DOOFUS Kamala’s Wins Account POLITI-GASMS Over the WRONG Person Slamming Trump and LOL We're Here For It

We are honestly shocked this post from Kamala's Wins is still up.

You'd think by NOW someone they actually trust would have told them the woman they think is Susan Collins, the one they're having a politi-gasm over, is actually Kaitlan Collins, a CNN pundit who is very much onboard with Kamala Harris. A woman we would very much expect to slam Trump to earn points for Kamala Harris. Honestly, this would only be news if Kaitlan WASN'T trying to help Kam-Kam.

This isn't a win of any sort and the fact they can't tell one woman from another says so much about the doofus running this account and Kamala herself.

BREAKING: Republican Senator Susan Collins just slammed Donald Trump for his lies surrounding FEMA cutting funds for illegal immigrants. Retweet to make sure all Americans know that even Republicans are calling BS on Trump’s claims. pic.twitter.com/nrOi1ObVpo — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 5, 2024

Wanna hear something even funnier? There are actually Leftists responding to this post who think Kaitlan is Susan. No joke. In fact, there are so many that this editor actually watched the video TWICE to make sure Collins didn't actually mention the other Collins and we were missing something.

Nope.

They really think Kaitlan is Susan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

How have you not deleted this, you blithering idiot? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 6, 2024

Cal answered his own question ... they're blithering idiots.

Senator Susan Collins isn’t even mentioned here. It’s CNN anchor Kaitlin Collins. — Ms. M 🪷 Read Project 2025 (@MsMalarkey24) October 5, 2024

DERP.

You f**king clowns , that’s Kaitlan Collins not Senator Collins…….Diane Wins 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/rWPooSKt96 — Diane B (@dmb1031) October 6, 2024

Painful stupid.

So ... I am reading through the comments on this and it's like Leftists don't know who Susan Collins is ... or Kaitlan.



This is not Susan Collins you nitwits. lol https://t.co/RFATKk9ydz — 🎃The🐰FOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 6, 2024

Aww, isn't that account cute? Almost as if it's this editor.

Ahem.

We'll keep an eye on the post and see if they finally figure out one Collins from another ... and we'll keep pointing and laughing at them until they do.

