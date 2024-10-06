GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM Asheville Mayor (Watch)

FLAWLESS Victory! Tim Walz Just CRUMBLES During Shannon Bream's VICIOUS Fact-Check/Intervi...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on October 06, 2024
Twitchy

Beyond the fact this video Kamala posted of her talking to the Democrat mayor of Asheville, NC Mayor Esther Manheimer about how they can support their recovery efforts being obviously and embarrassingly staged, why TF does Kamala hold her phone that way when she talks? Like, either put the phone to your ear or use it on speaker like a normal person.

Suppose we should just be glad she's not using an earbud that's not plugged into anything.

Watch this:

Ongoing work.

WHAT ongoing work? Making fake phone calls and posing for photo-ops?

Please.

Joe Biden?

Heh.

Right? Thank goodness there were cameras present when she made the call, otherwise she might not be able to take credit for her fake phone call and pretend she's actually working to help Americans in need and not just campaigning with the very elite and welathy.

Fake candidate is fake.

Yup.

Duh.

