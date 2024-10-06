GRRL BYE! Kamala LAUGHED Off X for Blatantly, Embarrassingly Staged Call with DEM Asheville Mayor (Watch)

Beyond the fact this video Kamala posted of her talking to the Democrat mayor of Asheville, NC Mayor Esther Manheimer about how they can support their recovery efforts being obviously and embarrassingly staged, why TF does Kamala hold her phone that way when she talks? Like, either put the phone to your ear or use it on speaker like a normal person.

Suppose we should just be glad she's not using an earbud that's not plugged into anything.

Watch this:

Earlier this week, I called Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer to see how our Administration can continue to support relief and recovery efforts in western North Carolina.



I look forward to seeing her and other state and local officials today as we discuss our ongoing work. pic.twitter.com/oHN9Q15lQQ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 5, 2024

Ongoing work.

WHAT ongoing work? Making fake phone calls and posing for photo-ops?

Please.

WTF is wrong with you?? This is absolutely disgusting! Who advised you to do this? — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) October 5, 2024

Joe Biden?

Heh.

Did you just post a video recording? — A🪓E (@RealDealAxelrod) October 5, 2024

Good thing there were cameras

ready on both sides and someone had time to edit together a video for your Socials. That’s what matters - pretending you’re competent. 🤡🏆 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 6, 2024

Right? Thank goodness there were cameras present when she made the call, otherwise she might not be able to take credit for her fake phone call and pretend she's actually working to help Americans in need and not just campaigning with the very elite and welathy.

This staged game of pretend isn’t helping anyone..not even your election chances.



Do you think people believe this is real? — Steph (@Steph93065) October 6, 2024

It’s weird how you always have a PR team with you to record these phone calls. It’s almost as if you are just an actor playing a role, and your campaign is nothing more than a phony production. You are inauthentic, and you lack the skills of a leader. This is all an act at the… pic.twitter.com/OOjVRhu3Mx — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ (@LuckyMcGee) October 6, 2024

Fake candidate is fake.

Yup.

Had to wait for the cameras, huh? — Dominic Vobiscum 🌲 (@DomVobis) October 5, 2024

Duh.

