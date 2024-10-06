WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk Uyguy Calls Her Out

Cenk Uygur is so close to getting it.

SO CLOSE.

Just a little nudge and he'll finally figure out who the bad guys REALLY are, and it's not the guy with the fluffy hair talking about making this country great again. For years, our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party have insisted it is Trump and his supporters who are the real danger to this country and a democracy we do not even have. And yet it's Democrats like psycho hose-beast Hillary Clinton who openly talk about the need to silence and censor Americans.

As we said up there, he's SO CLOSE!

Hillary Clinton just said on CNN, “we lose total control” if social media content is not more regulated. Exactly! She's accidentally admitting the whole point of their attack on social media. Social media can't be contained and they're losing their grip on power. They hate it! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 6, 2024

Of COURSE they hate it.

They hate the truth.

The truth gets in their way, Americans having free speech gets in their way - they are about power and control, and the sooner Americans who dare disagree are silenced and shut down the sooner they can fully be in charge.

That's why Hillary wants to control social media so badly.

Good question.

Heh.

Fight Disinformation is code for authoritarianism and fascism. They want to control the narrative. Not fight for truth. pic.twitter.com/x4DO9cGev4 — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) October 6, 2024

Duh.

Did she say the quiet part out loud?! — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 6, 2024

Of course she did, what does she care? She knows there won't be any consequences for openly pushing to dismantle the first amendment.

Um, did you actually just say something I agree with? — kroot (@dakroot) October 6, 2024

Crazy times we're living in.

CUH-RAZY.

