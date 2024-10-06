'Joe, That YOU'? Scott Jennings ENDS Kamala for Post PROVING She Doesn't Give...
WHOA! Hillary SO Open About Dem's Authoritarian (Evil) Plans for America Even Cenk Uyguy Calls Her Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on October 06, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Cenk Uygur is so close to getting it.

SO CLOSE.

Just a little nudge and he'll finally figure out who the bad guys REALLY are, and it's not the guy with the fluffy hair talking about making this country great again. For years, our pals on the Left and in the Democratic Party have insisted it is Trump and his supporters who are the real danger to this country and a democracy we do not even have. And yet it's Democrats like psycho hose-beast Hillary Clinton who openly talk about the need to silence and censor Americans.

As we said up there, he's SO CLOSE!

Of COURSE they hate it.

They hate the truth.

The truth gets in their way, Americans having free speech gets in their way - they are about power and control, and the sooner Americans who dare disagree are silenced and shut down the sooner they can fully be in charge.

That's why Hillary wants to control social media so badly.

Good question.

Heh.

Duh.

Of course she did, what does she care? She knows there won't be any consequences for openly pushing to dismantle the first amendment.

LEGENDARY: Trump Opens His Return Rally in Butler, PA, With a BRILLIANT Line for the Ages
Grateful Calvin
Crazy times we're living in.

CUH-RAZY.

