VIP
Finnish PhD Candidate Tries to Convince Us That Germany Is More Free Than...
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on...
VIP
Orange Man Bad: The Only Law Our Rogue Judiciary Obeys
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist'...
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her...
Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal...
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Trump Tells Congress to Cut ATF Funding by At Least 28 Percent
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's...
British MP Says J.K. Rowling Is 'Biologically Correct' on Trans Issue, but Introduced...
Guardrails? Matt Kibbe Notices Grok Has INTERESTING Answer When Asked About Fauci's Gain...
Walking Meme Ted Lieu Thanks the Handful of Protesters at Torrance 'Day of...
Wholly Hilarious: Viral Video Makes MAGA Case for Pope Donald John I (WATCH)
Dem AOC Can’t Grasp Why Those Who Criminally Enter Our Country are Treated...

Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died in a Police Involved Shooting

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:15 PM on May 03, 2025
Paul Valade /Daily Herald via AP

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, where graduation ceremonies were taking place, when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Advertisement

What may have initially looked like a tragic accident quickly became a homicide investigation. Police have charged Rodney Hinton Jr. with aggravated murder in the Deputy's death. He is accused of intentionally running down the Deputy in what may have been an act of revenge for the death of his son.

Hinton's 18-year-old son, Ryan, was killed on Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.

Cincinnati's Police Chief reported that officers with the department's fugitive apprehension unit responded to a stolen car call when they encountered Ryan Hinton. The car was reported stolen in Kentucky and was located in a Cincinnati area apartment complex using the vehicle's GPS tracker. Four men, including Hinton, were inside the stolen vehicle when police arrived. As the suspects fled, Hinton produced a gun and pointed it at police, and he was subsequently shot and killed. Body cam footage of the encounter has been released.

Warning: The video is graphic and contains strong language.

Recommended

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, but it appears officers were justified in their actions.

Prosecutors argued that it was the death of his son that motivated Rodney Hinton Jr. to run down and kill the Sheriff's Deputy intentionally. Witnesses reported that Hinton stopped his car briefly as he entered the intersection before turning the vehicle and striking the Deputy, who was directing traffic at the time.

Hinton, who appears to taunt officers as he entered the courtroom earlier today, is being held without bail and will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

At the time of this writing, the identity of the Deputy Sheriff has not been released.

The Hamilton County Sheriff said the Deputy was loved and respected by his peers.

Advertisement

"He was so well-liked and so well-known, we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies that respect him (and) love him," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

 Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released this statement:

"Fran and I are saddened to learn about the Hamilton County deputy hit by a vehicle and killed in the line of duty today. I have been briefed on the ongoing investigation and am sickened by what appears to be an intentional act of violence. We offer our sincere condolences to the deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues."

The University of Cincinnati also held a moment of silence during its commencement ceremony.

Others have expressed anger at what appears to be a targeted act of violence toward a law enforcement officer.

The rest of the post:

And here’s what should outrage every decent person:

The driver who hit and killed that deputy was the father of the thug who fled from Cincinnati Police yesterday —armed with a gun—and was shot and killed by CPD.

Let that sink in.

Instead of taking accountability for his son’s criminal actions, this father chose revenge. He got in his car and intentionally drove into a deputy simply because he wore a badge.

Where was this father yesterday, when his son was running wild with a gun?Where was his outrage when that kid endangered lives and forced officers into a deadly encounter?

This is bigger than one family. This is about a culture that defends criminals and demonizes the cops trying to stop them. This is evil. And it’s unacceptable. 

And this one hurts. I knew this deputy. He was one of a kind. A cop’s cop. The kind of guy who made you proud to do this job. He deserved better—his family deserved better.

Enough is enough. To my brothers and sisters in uniform: Stay sharp. Stay focused. Stay ready. The uniform makes you a target—but your training, awareness, and mindset keep you alive. Watch each other’s backs. Don’t get complacent. This job is more dangerous than ever, but we still show up—for each other and the people who depend on us. We owe it to ourselves, our families, and the memory of our fallen to keep fighting the right way.

Advertisement

Tragically, the Deputy had recently retired from the Sheriff's office, but occasionally took details like this one to help out.

May the Deputy rest in peace, and justice be served in his name.

Lest We Forget.

Tags: BLUE LIVES MATTER CAR CINCINNATI CRIMINAL HOMICIDE KILLED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church
Amy Curtis
German Foreign Office Tries to Set Marco Rubio Straight on Spying on 'Extremist' Political Party
Brett T.
Teacher Who Urged Secret Service to Kill Trump Follows Up, Stands by Her Post
Brett T.
Here's ANOTHER Example of the Blatant Bias That Lost PBS Its Taxpayer Funding
Amy Curtis
Noted Catholic Theologian Bill Kristol Tries, Fails to Scold J.D. Vance Over Trump's 'Disrespect' of Pope
Amy Curtis
Paging Tom Homan: Gov. Katie Hobbs Vetoes AZ Bill Requiring Cooperation With Federal Immigration Law
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
While Everyone Whines About Trump Pope Pics, Washington Just Launched MASSIVE Attack on Catholic Church Amy Curtis
Advertisement