Deputy Sheriff in Ohio Killed By the Father of a Man Who Died in a Police Involved Shooting

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati, where graduation ceremonies were taking place, when he was struck by a car. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

What may have initially looked like a tragic accident quickly became a homicide investigation. Police have charged Rodney Hinton Jr. with aggravated murder in the Deputy's death. He is accused of intentionally running down the Deputy in what may have been an act of revenge for the death of his son.

JUST IN: The person who ran their car into a Hamilton County sheriff's deputy working a traffic detail near UC, killing them, was the father of a man shot and killed by a Cincinnati police officer one day prior, Chief Teresa Theetge confirmed. https://t.co/k8B6FPrsDh pic.twitter.com/hN5spasHF3 — WCPO 9 (@WCPO) May 2, 2025

Hinton's 18-year-old son, Ryan, was killed on Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.

Cincinnati's Police Chief reported that officers with the department's fugitive apprehension unit responded to a stolen car call when they encountered Ryan Hinton. The car was reported stolen in Kentucky and was located in a Cincinnati area apartment complex using the vehicle's GPS tracker. Four men, including Hinton, were inside the stolen vehicle when police arrived. As the suspects fled, Hinton produced a gun and pointed it at police, and he was subsequently shot and killed. Body cam footage of the encounter has been released.

Warning: The video is graphic and contains strong language.

“One day after a Cincinnati police officer shot and killed an armed suspect in East Price Hill, the suspect’s father crashed into a Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy who was directing traffic during a University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony.”

/1 pic.twitter.com/G9yGwd3y72 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) May 3, 2025

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing, but it appears officers were justified in their actions.

Prosecutors argued that it was the death of his son that motivated Rodney Hinton Jr. to run down and kill the Sheriff's Deputy intentionally. Witnesses reported that Hinton stopped his car briefly as he entered the intersection before turning the vehicle and striking the Deputy, who was directing traffic at the time.

Hinton, who appears to taunt officers as he entered the courtroom earlier today, is being held without bail and will have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

STATE OF OHIO vs. RODNEY L HINTON #RodneyHinton Jr., 38, mean mugs officers in court at his 1st appearance after he hit, killed Hamilton County deputy with a car near University of Cincinnati. Hinton's son Ryan was shot, killed by Cincinnati police officerhttps://t.co/FVlQ28SspE pic.twitter.com/YNz0aT3Leg — Paula Neal Mooney (@PAULANEALMOONEY) May 3, 2025

At the time of this writing, the identity of the Deputy Sheriff has not been released.

Hamilton County OH deputy dies after being hit by car while directing traffic near UC. According to Cincinnati police, the father of the 18-year-old who was shot & killed by Cincinnati police on Thursday was driving the car that hit and killed the deputy. https://t.co/u8GjRr7qDm — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) May 2, 2025

The Hamilton County Sheriff said the Deputy was loved and respected by his peers.

"He was so well-liked and so well-known, we could fill this building with the law enforcement agencies that respect him (and) love him," Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released this statement:

"Fran and I are saddened to learn about the Hamilton County deputy hit by a vehicle and killed in the line of duty today. I have been briefed on the ongoing investigation and am sickened by what appears to be an intentional act of violence. We offer our sincere condolences to the deputy’s family, friends, and colleagues."

The University of Cincinnati also held a moment of silence during its commencement ceremony.

Others have expressed anger at what appears to be a targeted act of violence toward a law enforcement officer.

🚨A Hamilton County Deputy was murdered today.🚨



Not by accident. Not in a moment of chaos. But targeted—ambushed and killed while directing traffic at the University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony.



And here’s what should outrage every decent person:

The driver who hit and… pic.twitter.com/FkTHBl5CFy — Chief Scott Hughes (@ChiefShughes) May 2, 2025

The rest of the post:

And here’s what should outrage every decent person: The driver who hit and killed that deputy was the father of the thug who fled from Cincinnati Police yesterday —armed with a gun—and was shot and killed by CPD. Let that sink in. Instead of taking accountability for his son’s criminal actions, this father chose revenge. He got in his car and intentionally drove into a deputy simply because he wore a badge. Where was this father yesterday, when his son was running wild with a gun?Where was his outrage when that kid endangered lives and forced officers into a deadly encounter? This is bigger than one family. This is about a culture that defends criminals and demonizes the cops trying to stop them. This is evil. And it’s unacceptable. And this one hurts. I knew this deputy. He was one of a kind. A cop’s cop. The kind of guy who made you proud to do this job. He deserved better—his family deserved better. Enough is enough. To my brothers and sisters in uniform: Stay sharp. Stay focused. Stay ready. The uniform makes you a target—but your training, awareness, and mindset keep you alive. Watch each other’s backs. Don’t get complacent. This job is more dangerous than ever, but we still show up—for each other and the people who depend on us. We owe it to ourselves, our families, and the memory of our fallen to keep fighting the right way.

Tragically, the Deputy had recently retired from the Sheriff's office, but occasionally took details like this one to help out.

May the Deputy rest in peace, and justice be served in his name.

Lest We Forget.