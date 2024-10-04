SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
UNBURDENED! Kamala Once AGAIN Dodges Question From the Media About WHY She's Done NOTHING as VP (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on October 04, 2024
Grok AI via @Huff4Congress

Gotta hand it this to the media, just a little bit. They have been asking her about the claims she's making about what she'll do if elected and why she hasn't gotten them done yet. Granted, they ask her in a way that allows her to condescend and pretend she's too important to actually answer the question.

She does it here, he asks her about her record and why she hasn't done what she claims she will do and she makes the same annoying face she always does and starts down the path of BUT TRUMP ... 

Watch:

safdasf

It's true. Someone could ask her about the war in the Middle East and she'd start rambling about growing up in the middle class. Then she'd throw in a talking point about her mama and depending on the crowd, she might change her accent or cackle a certain way. Kamala is an empty, vapid puppet which is they the powerful Democrats who installed her chose her. They know she will do what they tell her to do.

Just like Joe before he got too old and couldn't fake it in public anymore.




