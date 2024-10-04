POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw Him Under the Bus?!)

POLITICO is so close to telling the truth about Tim Walz. Oh, we get it, they're still POLITICO and at the end of the day they still want Democrats to win but this was ALMOST a legit news story about Walz.

Advertisement

Almost.

Unfortunately they chose to go soft with the verb here.

Tim doesn't just misspeak. He lies.

Tim Walz has a tendency to misspeak. It may haunt the campaign. https://t.co/LD2OcbOrFU — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2024

In fact, he lies a lot.

And is now getting caught ... a lot.

From POLITICO:

Tim Walz has a problem misspeaking. Since being tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the folksy, plain-speaking Minnesota governor has had to explain a growing number of inaccurate statements — and at times embellishments — about his past. They range from comments about his military service to his visit to Hong Kong more than three decades ago to clarifying that his family didn’t specifically use in vitro fertilization. It’s unclear whether Walz’s verbal errors will undercut his credibility with voters. But the need to continually clean up those claims could politically hurt Walz and Harris, who are locked in a tight race with Donald Trump and JD Vance. And in some cases, key members of Harris’ circle weren’t aware of some of the inaccurate statements until they became public despite the vetting process, according to four people familiar with the conversations who were granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

Our favorite part is how they claim people in Harris's circle were unaware of the baggage Walz was bringing to the table and the LIES he's been caught in over and over again. That seems like a fairly important part of the story that this writer at POLITICO just sort of glosses over. Add in the tidbit from Kamala claiming she wasn't sleeping much when she picked Walz and there could be some serious drama on the Harris/Walz ticket.

Lying isn’t misspeaking. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 3, 2024

Lying is misspeaking when a leftist does it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 4, 2024

He lied. It’s a lie.

And also, you don’t mess up when you are in China when it’s a huge event. Also a huge lie. Can you imagine someone saying they were in New York City on 9/11 and lying about it and then you guys just say “oh he misspoke”🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dXwg60JTrr — Jodi (@APLMom) October 3, 2024

You can always call them “folksy” like you did with Biden’s lies. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 3, 2024

It's just a stutter — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 3, 2024

Advertisement

And THERE it is!

=======================================================================

Related:

Salon Says Woman Whose Hubby Knocked Up the Nanny and Slapped His Ex GF 'Challenges' Trump's Masculinity

WOW: Whistleblowers Come Forward, Spill ALL the Beans on FEMA and It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought



No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

REKT! Trump Bodies Liz Cheney RIGHT Before She Takes the Stage to Campaign for Kamala and OMG-LOL (Watch)

WHOO DAWGIE! City-Dwelling Lefty Goes on Block-A-Thon After Snotty Dig at Random Hillbillies BACKFIRES

=======================================================================