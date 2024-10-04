POLITICO DRAGGED for Claiming Tim Walz Misspeaks (Did Kamala's Circle MEAN to Throw Him Under the Bus?!)

SHAZAM! Zachary Levi BLISTERS the Biden/Harris Administration for NOT Caring About the Ame...
Sam J.
October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

POLITICO is so close to telling the truth about Tim Walz. Oh, we get it, they're still POLITICO and at the end of the day they still want Democrats to win but this was ALMOST a legit news story about Walz.

Almost.

Unfortunately they chose to go soft with the verb here.

Tim doesn't just misspeak. He lies.

In fact, he lies a lot.

And is now getting caught ... a lot.

From POLITICO:

Tim Walz has a problem misspeaking. 

Since being tapped as Kamala Harris’ running mate, the folksy, plain-speaking Minnesota governor has had to explain a growing number of inaccurate statements — and at times embellishments — about his past. They range from comments about his military service to his visit to Hong Kong more than three decades ago to clarifying that his family didn’t specifically use in vitro fertilization. 

It’s unclear whether Walz’s verbal errors will undercut his credibility with voters. But the need to continually clean up those claims could politically hurt Walz and Harris, who are locked in a tight race with Donald Trump and JD Vance. And in some cases, key members of Harris’ circle weren’t aware of some of the inaccurate statements until they became public despite the vetting process, according to four people familiar with the conversations who were granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

Our favorite part is how they claim people in Harris's circle were unaware of the baggage Walz was bringing to the table and the LIES he's been caught in over and over again. That seems like a fairly important part of the story that this writer at POLITICO just sort of glosses over. Add in the tidbit from Kamala claiming she wasn't sleeping much when she picked Walz and there could be some serious drama on the Harris/Walz ticket.

And THERE it is!

=======================================================================

