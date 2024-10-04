No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

It took Kamala Harris five days to show up in North Carolina after the area was all but destroyed by Helene.

Trump was there two days earlier.

Biden didn't bother to show up for a week and then, when he finally did they shut down airspace and made things even harder for Americans trying to recover from this historically catastrophic storm.

And yes, North Carolinians have noticed ... in a huge way.

Watch this:

NC hurricane victim: "It's too late. They took too long. It took them 5 days to get here... It's disgraceful. They keep saying 'We the People.' Nah, there is no 'We the People' — it's them vs. us." pic.twitter.com/BXJgubHhGd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2024

He summed it up perfectly, it's disgraceful.

They don’t want MAGA voting and are willing to let North Carolinians die to win. — Wisecracker (@LBR_TY) October 4, 2024

*cough cough*

That’s precisely what it is; them vs us. — Texas Mercerian (@TMercerian) October 4, 2024

And sadly, that's the way it seems the Biden/Harris (mostly Harris) administration likes it.

Heartbreaking truth. The government failed, and now people are left to fend for themselves. — DONALD J. TRUMP - Press Release Commentary (@TrumpTrainX) October 4, 2024

This says a lot about the American people and the federal government ... and none of it's any good for the federal government.

We all knew the federal gov’t is incompetent and slow but this is downright evil and neglectful — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) October 4, 2024

And some would say, deliberate.

*cough cough again*

Heartbreaking 💔🙇🏽‍♀️ — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 4, 2024

Very little complaints about the way DeSantis managed Florida. I get it that NC was taken by surprise but still, a dem-run state is finding out how much their representatives actually care. Once they're in office, you're nothing but a tax payer. — Blue Earth (@_Blue_Earth_) October 4, 2024

Our Current government does not work for us , they work for other governments and line their own pockets. We are all are on our own, their job is to stay in power. Prayers for all that are dealing with the aftermath of Helene 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tito Martinez (@TMart2169) October 4, 2024

Pray for our country.

