No WAY Kamala Comes Back From THIS! NC Hurricane Helene Victim BRUTALLY Takes Biden/Harris APART (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It took Kamala Harris five days to show up in North Carolina after the area was all but destroyed by Helene.

Trump was there two days earlier.

Biden didn't bother to show up for a week and then, when he finally did they shut down airspace and made things even harder for Americans trying to recover from this historically catastrophic storm.

And yes, North Carolinians have noticed ... in a huge way.

Watch this:

He summed it up perfectly, it's disgraceful.

*cough cough*

And sadly, that's the way it seems the Biden/Harris (mostly Harris) administration likes it.

This says a lot about the American people and the federal government ... and none of it's any good for the federal government.

And some would say, deliberate.

*cough cough again*

Pray for our country.

