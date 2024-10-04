Oh, Honey, NO! Kamala Harris Truly HUMILIATES Herself in Desperate Post Pandering to Republicans and LOL

When Kamala Harris is using January 6 to campaign you know her internals are really really really really bad. At this point, all the Harris/Walz campaign has is abortion, and Trump hate. That's it. Oh, and what makes this even funnier is she thinks using 'twats' like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as examples of Republicans who are welcome in her campaign somehow will convince other Republicans to get on board?

What a maroon.

Look at this:

On January 6, Donald Trump incited an attack on our nation’s democracy because he didn’t like the outcome of the election. Armed with weapons and animated by Trump’s lies, insurrectionists invaded the United States Capitol in an attempt to overturn a lawful election.



The January… pic.twitter.com/hrqD3ptm7k — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 4, 2024

Her longish post none of us actually believes she wrote continues:

The January 6 Committee exemplified a bipartisan effort to safeguard our democracy and preserve our most sacred freedoms for generations to come—led by Republicans like @Liz_Cheney and @AdamKinzinger, who chose to put country over party—alongside Democrats. The oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States is sacred and must always be upheld—never violated. The most fundamental question in this election is: Who will obey that oath? I have sworn that oath to uphold the Constitution six times throughout my career—not only as Vice President or as a U.S. Senator, but also as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country. I have never wavered in upholding that oath, and I have always executed it faithfully and without reservation. Therein lies the profound difference between Donald Trump and me.

Oh honey, there are far more profound differences between you and Trump.

Ahem.

Anyone who, like Donald Trump, violates that oath—who recklessly tramples on our democratic values, who actively tries to overturn the will of the American people, or who has called for the “termination” of the Constitution—must never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States. The vast majority of us agree that upholding the Constitution must be a basic requirement we expect of anyone seeking the highest office in the land. Regardless of our political party, we believe that we must hold sacred America’s fundamental principles—from the rule of law to the peaceful transfer of power. If you stand for country, democracy, and the rule of law—our campaign has a place for you.

And she thought using a pic of Liz and Adam sitting on the J6 Committee was a good idea?

Man, she's even dumber than we thought.

So hilarious that you use a picture of these two twats like any of us are swayed https://t.co/5XHK5x4iSD — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 4, 2024

Hilarious and sad at the same time.

Residents of NC: Please help us!



Kamala Harris: Let me tell you about Jan 6th again. https://t.co/ly8kTLdxSJ — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 4, 2024

Good to see Kamala's priorities in real time, don't ya' think?

