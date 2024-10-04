Kamala Harris' Campaign Knows They're in BIG Trouble So They've Called in Reinforcements
Rep. Cory Mills Makes Biden/Harris Look Even WORSE Explaining How Their Visits Actually...
Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing...
A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They...
Michigan Dems Fear 2016 Redux and They Should
James Woods Slams Scumbag Mayorkas for Spending FEMA Funds
NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?
‘Mr. Reagan’ Defeats Gavin Newsom as Cali’s Deepfake Law is Blocked (A Deep...
Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much
REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage...
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Dean Cain DROPS Hakeem Jeffries for Lying About Trojan Horse 'Border Security' Bill...
Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to...

Oh, Honey, NO! Kamala Harris Truly HUMILIATES Herself in Desperate Post Pandering to Republicans and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on October 04, 2024
Twitchy

When Kamala Harris is using January 6 to campaign you know her internals are really really really really bad. At this point, all the Harris/Walz campaign has is abortion, and Trump hate. That's it. Oh, and what makes this even funnier is she thinks using 'twats' like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger as examples of Republicans who are welcome in her campaign somehow will convince other Republicans to get on board?

Advertisement

What a maroon.

Look at this:

Her longish post none of us actually believes she wrote continues:

The January 6 Committee exemplified a bipartisan effort to safeguard our democracy and preserve our most sacred freedoms for generations to come—led by Republicans like @Liz_Cheney and @AdamKinzinger, who chose to put country over party—alongside Democrats. 

The oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States is sacred and must always be upheld—never violated. The most fundamental question in this election is: Who will obey that oath?

I have sworn that oath to uphold the Constitution six times throughout my career—not only as Vice President or as a U.S. Senator, but also as the top law enforcement officer of the largest state in our country. I have never wavered in upholding that oath, and I have always executed it faithfully and without reservation.

Therein lies the profound difference between Donald Trump and me.

Recommended

Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh honey, there are far more profound differences between you and Trump.

Ahem.

Anyone who, like Donald Trump, violates that oath—who recklessly tramples on our democratic values, who actively tries to overturn the will of the American people, or who has called for the “termination” of the Constitution—must never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States.

The vast majority of us agree that upholding the Constitution must be a basic requirement we expect of anyone seeking the highest office in the land. Regardless of our political party, we believe that we must hold sacred America’s fundamental principles—from the rule of law to the peaceful transfer of power.

If you stand for country, democracy, and the rule of law—our campaign has a place for you.

And she thought using a pic of Liz and Adam sitting on the J6 Committee was a good idea? 

Man, she's even dumber than we thought.

Hilarious and sad at the same time.

Advertisement

Good to see Kamala's priorities in real time, don't ya' think?

=======================================================================

Related:

CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters

'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Great for the Gays

THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz

TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the Most PATHETIC RINOS of All Time

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA
Sam J.
Rep. Cory Mills Makes Biden/Harris Look Even WORSE Explaining How Their Visits Actually HURT NC (Watch)
Sam J.
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Gordon K
A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They Need and 'Very Happy'
Doug P.
‘Mr. Reagan’ Defeats Gavin Newsom as Cali’s Deepfake Law is Blocked (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA Sam J.
Advertisement