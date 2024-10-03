CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters

Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on October 03, 2024
Twitchy

JD Vance did even better in Tuesday night's debate than we thought. Know how we can tell? Because so-called pundits like Ana Navarro are losing their minds. Well, they lost their minds. Then again, Ana would have first had to have a mind to lose it so ... maybe we're overthinking it.

Here's the deal, Ana was so freaked out by JD's performance that she started rambling about shapeshifters. 

No, really.

The dramatic ending of the post cracks us TF up.

BELIEVE HIM AT YOUR OWN PERIL. 

She might as well have said, 'YOU WILL RUE THE DAY'!

That's really what this boils down to, Democrats lost. Bigly.

Basically.

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
Good point.

If anyone's a shapeshifter it's Ana herself. 

=======================================================================

