CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters

JD Vance did even better in Tuesday night's debate than we thought. Know how we can tell? Because so-called pundits like Ana Navarro are losing their minds. Well, they lost their minds. Then again, Ana would have first had to have a mind to lose it so ... maybe we're overthinking it.

Here's the deal, Ana was so freaked out by JD's performance that she started rambling about shapeshifters.

No, really.

JD Vance’s an able shape-shifter. He’s been a Hillbilly. A Hollywood elite. A Never-Trumper. A Trump psychophant. Demeaning of women. A bigoted liar.



He’s been consistent at being slick. Yesterday, he took the shape of a cordial guy discussing policy.



Believe him at your peril. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 2, 2024

The dramatic ending of the post cracks us TF up.

BELIEVE HIM AT YOUR OWN PERIL.

She might as well have said, 'YOU WILL RUE THE DAY'!

This is priceless, Ana. He showed who he was, and that is an affable guy who is not the monster you hideous lying establishment enabling bottom feeders claimed he was.



You. Lost. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) October 2, 2024

That's really what this boils down to, Democrats lost. Bigly.

A long post to acknowledge Vance killed it — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 2, 2024

Basically.

You’d be surprised how many people like hillbillies, you elitist snob! — KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) October 2, 2024

He won. Got it. — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) October 2, 2024

And you called yourself a “republican” and your husband used to be the CPAC chairman, yet you are pro abortion, pro open borders, pro Ukraine war. — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 3, 2024

Good point.

If anyone's a shapeshifter it's Ana herself.

