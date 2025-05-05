NYC Mayor Adams Announces Purchase of $1.6 Million Worth of Panic Buttons to 'Hopefully' Curb Crime

Here's a recent headline highlighting just one example of the problem with violent crime in New York City: Man dies after being stabbed six times in the back by multiple assailants following argument inside NYC bodega: NYPD

The political leadership in NYC has seen enough, and this is one of the solutions:

BREAKING: New York City unveils plan to fight crime by giving store owners panic buttons pic.twitter.com/jBBBAsS8eN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2025

This can be filed under the "good luck with that" category.

NYC to buy $1.6 million in panic buttons for 500 bodegas to try to curb crime: ‘Hopefully, it works’ https://t.co/AoVJUxIkfm pic.twitter.com/jl3MW371zw — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2025

There's an old saying that "hope is not a strategy" but that's where Mayor Adams is hoping there are exceptions.

More from the New York Post:

The city will spend $1.6 million to put panic buttons in hundreds of bodegas after a string of recent violent deli incidents, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday. Up to 500 of the devices will be installed in stores in “hotspot” crime areas throughout the five boroughs in the coming weeks, said Adams and members of the United Bodega Association at a Sunday press conference outside Pamela Green Deli in The Bronx. The buttons will connect directly to the NYPD’s central command center, bypassing traditional 911 dispatchers to reduce response times, the mayor said.

They could try just keeping criminals in jail, but whatevs.

How about…arresting and prosecuting criminals? Novel concept, I know. https://t.co/vHoRTLRXS3 — Suburban Gal (@SuburbsGal) May 5, 2025

Right?

Yeah, that'll work when a violent criminal is trying to rob you https://t.co/fgntPiCXft — Jeff Charles, The Nullifier🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) May 5, 2025

Maybe if the "panic button" is in the shape of a gun it would be a more effective deterrent.

Have they tried posting "this is a crime-free zone" signs?