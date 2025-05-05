Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
VIP
AP Reports Trump's Secure Border Has Wrecked a Bustling Economy Biden Created (Guess...
Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers...
WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview...
Steve Hilton, “Califailure”
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low...
Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest...
Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More...
Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to...
In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their...
Dem Party Flashback: Corporate Price-Gouging and the November 2024 Miracle that Made it...
Trump Questions Dems’ Decision to Make ‘Low-IQ’ Jasmine Crockett the Face of Their...

NYC Mayor Adams Announces Purchase of $1.6 Million Worth of Panic Buttons to 'Hopefully' Curb Crime

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on May 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's a recent headline highlighting just one example of the problem with violent crime in New York City: Man dies after being stabbed six times in the back by multiple assailants following argument inside NYC bodega: NYPD

Advertisement

The political leadership in NYC has seen enough, and this is one of the solutions: 

This can be filed under the "good luck with that" category.

There's an old saying that "hope is not a strategy" but that's where Mayor Adams is hoping there are exceptions.

More from the New York Post

The city will spend $1.6 million to put panic buttons in hundreds of bodegas after a string of recent violent deli incidents, Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday. 

Up to 500 of the devices will be installed in stores in “hotspot” crime areas throughout the five boroughs in the coming weeks, said Adams and members of the United Bodega Association at a Sunday press conference outside Pamela Green Deli in The Bronx. 

The buttons will connect directly to the NYPD’s central command center, bypassing traditional 911 dispatchers to reduce response times, the mayor said. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They could try just keeping criminals in jail, but whatevs.

Right?

Maybe if the "panic button" is in the shape of a gun it would be a more effective deterrent.

Have they tried posting "this is a crime-free zone" signs?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back and Forth Over Kamala Harris
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election
Sam J.
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low I.Q. Person' (and Proves Him RIGHT)
Sam J.
Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest Trump Hit Piece
Doug P.
WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview of Drug Cartel (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement