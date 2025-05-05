Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest Trump Hit Piece

It's been a banner year so far for "60 Minutes," perhaps capped by an Emmy nomination for outstanding editing (that should be "deceptive editing") of their interview with Kamala Harris.

The CBS Sunday evening news program also gets caught on occasion failing to mention some information they don't seem to think their viewers need to know. A recent example was "60 Minutes" interview with a USAID worker who told the heartbreaking story about DOGE cuts. The producers of that segment didn't think it was important to mention that the random USAID worker was Samantha Power's speechwriter.

Yesterday brought with it more "60 Minutes" hackery in this segment:

The newsmagazine spoke with lawyers and firms who were targeted by Trump through sweeping executive orders aimed at cutting them off from the federal government—even though it was “nearly impossible to get anyone on camera” for the story, host Scott Pelley admitted.

But they did find one lawyer willing to go on camera, and his name is Marc Elias:

Another Sunday, another @60Minutes hit on Trump from Scott Pelley, this time centered on the grievances of a far-left activist lawyer: Marc “Elias and others are warning that Trump’s assault on the legal profession threatens the rule of law itself. Elias says that, for him, it… pic.twitter.com/0caigYKg7e — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) May 4, 2025

Bill O'Reilly couldn't help but notice what "60 Minutes" didn't seem to think was worth mentioning about Elias:

Just watched another anti-Trump hit piece on 60 Minutes. Without debating the merits of President Trump using his power to punish law firms he doesn't like, I will report that CBS correspondent Scott Pelley glorified a lawyer named Marc Elias who worked for the Clinton campaign… — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) May 4, 2025

"60 Minutes" didn't think that was worth mentioning? We couldn't be less surprised.

Here's the full post from @BillOReilly:

Just watched another anti-Trump hit piece on 60 Minutes. Without debating the merits of President Trump using his power to punish law firms he doesn't like, I will report that CBS correspondent Scott Pelley glorified a lawyer named Marc Elias who worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016 and was up to his eyeballs in the phony Russian collusion story. Somehow, Scott failed to mention that. He also did not feature one pro-Trump lawyer but used three attorneys critical of the President. This is wrong and 60 Minutes has to know it. Again, I am not litigating this. Trump may be wrong. But CBS News once again did not present the full story in their jihad against Donald Trump. Shame on them. More on the No Spin News Monday.

They didn't present the full story and we're certainly no shocked.

How do you quote Marc Elias as a legitimate source on anything involving legal ethics? https://t.co/1EdKtykmDq — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 5, 2025

When you're the "journalists" at "60 Minutes."

Scott Pelley is just pathetic. A disgrace to journalism. https://t.co/Jbwn0uwWzD — billmadden1954 (@bmadden1954) May 5, 2025

60 Minutes has been compromised for years. This is the latest episode to prove it. Thank you @BillOReilly for fact checking them. https://t.co/K7q9FQDUvX — Paul Tashner (@PTashner) May 5, 2025

Fact-checking "60 Minutes" could be a full-time job.