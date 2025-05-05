WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview...
Steve Hilton, “Califailure”
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low...
Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More...
Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Leftist Losers Assemble! Sean Penn, Jim Acosta, and Eric Swalwell Compare Trump to...
In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their...
Dem Party Flashback: Corporate Price-Gouging and the November 2024 Miracle that Made it...
Trump Questions Dems’ Decision to Make ‘Low-IQ’ Jasmine Crockett the Face of Their...
VIP
Spare Me the Sudden Faux Respect for Catholicism
We Most Certainly Do Not! Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says We Need a U.N.-Led...
Barstool Philadelphia's Appalling Antisemitic Display and Dave Portnoy's Surprising Respon...
Minneapolis Is COOKED: Tim Walz Serves Up Soft-on-Crime Policies That HARM Law-Abiding Cit...

Bill O'Reilly Points Out What '60 Minutes' Ignored About Lawyer Glorified In Latest Trump Hit Piece

Doug P. | 9:15 AM on May 05, 2025
Journalism meme

It's been a banner year so far for "60 Minutes," perhaps capped by an Emmy nomination for outstanding editing (that should be "deceptive editing") of their interview with Kamala Harris. 

Advertisement

The CBS Sunday evening news program also gets caught on occasion failing to mention some information they don't seem to think their viewers need to know. A recent example was "60 Minutes" interview with a USAID worker who told the heartbreaking story about DOGE cuts. The producers of that segment didn't think it was important to mention that the random USAID worker was Samantha Power's speechwriter.

Yesterday brought with it more "60 Minutes" hackery in this segment:

The newsmagazine spoke with lawyers and firms who were targeted by Trump through sweeping executive orders aimed at cutting them off from the federal government—even though it was “nearly impossible to get anyone on camera” for the story, host Scott Pelley admitted.

But they did find one lawyer willing to go on camera, and his name is Marc Elias:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Bill O'Reilly couldn't help but notice what "60 Minutes" didn't seem to think was worth mentioning about Elias:

"60 Minutes" didn't think that was worth mentioning? We couldn't be less surprised.

Here's the full post from @BillOReilly:

Just watched another anti-Trump hit piece on 60 Minutes. Without debating the merits of President Trump using his power to punish law firms he doesn't like, I will report that CBS correspondent Scott Pelley glorified a lawyer named Marc Elias who worked for the Clinton campaign in 2016 and was up to his eyeballs in the phony Russian collusion story.  Somehow, Scott failed to mention that.  He also did not feature one pro-Trump lawyer but used three attorneys critical of the President. This is wrong and 60 Minutes has to know it.  Again, I am not litigating this.  Trump may be wrong.  But CBS News once again did not present the full story in their jihad against Donald Trump.  Shame on them.  More on the No Spin News Monday.

Advertisement

They didn't present the full story and we're certainly no shocked. 

When you're the "journalists" at "60 Minutes."

Fact-checking "60 Minutes" could be a full-time job. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She MAD! LOL! Angry Jasmine Crockett Claims Trump Called Her Low I.Q 'Cuz He's Scared of Her and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More Punishment on Star Wars Day
Grateful Calvin
Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own Children's Minds'
Grateful Calvin
Barstool Philadelphia's Appalling Antisemitic Display and Dave Portnoy's Surprising Response
Eric V.
In the Past 48 Hours NPR and PBS Reps Have LAUGHABLY Claimed Their Outlets Are ‘Straight Down the Line’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement