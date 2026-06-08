Acosta and Phang Beg Pelley to Join Their Broadcastaways on the Podcast Islands...
Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All...
Pearl-Clutching Pelley: Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Host Was OFFENDED at Hearing Americans Distrust...
Decision Desk HQ Declares Nithya Raman Second in LA Mayor Race, Overtaking Spencer...
Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platne...
Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist...
Pratt's Lead VANISHES: California’s Shady Late Drops Appears to be Officially Stealing LA...
Harpy Jennifer Welch: 'Susan Collins is a MAGA Fascist' — Says the Woman...
Kurt Schlichter Goes Sarcastic About Election Counts
VIP
Platner’s Heart Tattoo: Covering the Swastika, Keeping the Obsession
Ro Khanna: 'I Believe Lyndsey Fifield' on Platner Abuse Allegations — But Still...
FCC Chairman Calls the Media Out Over Scott Pelley
Iron Will’s Dad Enrages Disgusting, Horrible Lefties by Celebrating and Loving His Son...
(GOODBYE) Hello Fresh Ad for Those 'Prepping' for Pride Month One of the...

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on June 08, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Welcome to Monday, dear friends. If all the days of the week went out for a night on the town, Monday would be the day that came back with a Nazi tattoo. That's right - Monday is the Graham Platner of weekdays.

Advertisement

Stay calm. We've got this. We know how to fight back against the worst day of the week. We fight back with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

Monday does tend to sneak up on you, right before wrecking you.

LOL. Just what Monday needs … more virtual meetings.

Tank Hill is amazing, in our opinion. 😂

HAHA! This is also probably how the staff at the Mexican restaurant sees us when we order a 'cwess-uh-dill-ah'.

Ouch! 😂

LOLOLOL!

This is proper use of AI. 😂

So THAT's why our medical bills are so expensive!

Recommended

Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All the Way to Wisconsin!’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

LOLOLOL!

'Mashed potatoes or wedges?'

Okay, we laughed. 😂

Bwhahaha! Now that's funny! 💀

The sheer brute strength of ducks is widely misunderstood. 😂

This is the kind of valuable information you would have never been able to find back when we didn't have the internet.

We feel seen.

We're dying over here! 😂😂😂

Check out this classic clip with David Letterman auditioning for a role in Airplane!

Wow, would that have been a mistake! That role was made for Leslie Nielsen.

Classic! We love it. 😂

LOL.

It does feel like that sometimes, ladies. 😂

Advertisement

We've seen the live show. LOL.

We have seen a game of Monopoly end this way. 😂

Hey! Get out of our email! LOL.

Mmmm … Looks delicious!

It's not bad. Just saying. 😂

Cargo shorts haters will never understand the majesty of being able to produce 30 unrelated items from your pants.

45 tabs … Rookie.

Well played. 😂

'Noah? Get the boat.' 😂😂😂

Question: 'Does anyone know how long a chicken lasts in the freezer?'

Bwahaha!

Yes. Yes, you are.

LOLOLOL! Who among us has not experienced this exact dining experience at Texas Roadhouse?

Advertisement

Finally, we'll have the answer to the age-old question!

RRRRUUUUUUNNNNNNNNN!!!! 😂

And that, right there, is why we have pants we refer to as our 'eating pants'. 😂

HAHAHA!

Our classic comedy highlight this week is this clip of Eddie Murphy and Dick Cavett on Davide Letterman's show.

The pair was hilarious together. We all could use an Eddie Murphy laugh on Monday.

This is correct. Also, we'd bet money this happened on a Monday.

Alright, folks. It's time for us to forge ahead into the horror that is Monday. The laughs helped. We're all going to make it now, and we'll meet you right back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you want the country to be run by people who can't meme? Of course you don't. So please join Twitchy's special brand of conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media with a smile. Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth with humor.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All the Way to Wisconsin!’
Warren Squire
Hugh Laurie Just Delivered the Most Sophisticated Burn of 2026 to a Leftist Writer
justmindy
Pearl-Clutching Pelley: Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Host Was OFFENDED at Hearing Americans Distrust the ‘News’
Warren Squire
Acosta and Phang Beg Pelley to Join Their Broadcastaways on the Podcast Islands of the Salty Substack Sea
Warren Squire
Decision Desk HQ Declares Nithya Raman Second in LA Mayor Race, Overtaking Spencer Pratt
justmindy
Jarvis Meme'd Them Perfectly: Jack Cocchiarella Endorses His Fellow Sex Pest Graham Platner
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All the Way to Wisconsin!’ Warren Squire
Advertisement