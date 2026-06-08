Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to Monday, dear friends. If all the days of the week went out for a night on the town, Monday would be the day that came back with a Nazi tattoo. That's right - Monday is the Graham Platner of weekdays.

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Stay calm. We've got this. We know how to fight back against the worst day of the week. We fight back with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.

It is my last week at work, so, shouldn’t be too bad, right? Right? pic.twitter.com/nEFeDblhUr — Stephen J. Melniszyn III 🖊️ 📸 (@StephenJMZ) June 7, 2026

Monday does tend to sneak up on you, right before wrecking you.

LOL. Just what Monday needs … more virtual meetings.

Tank Hill is amazing, in our opinion. 😂

HAHA! This is also probably how the staff at the Mexican restaurant sees us when we order a 'cwess-uh-dill-ah'.

Ouch! 😂

Any leagues still have outstanding fantasy punishments? 😂



This guy finished 10th and had to go trick-or-treating in June until he got 10 pieces of candy. 🍬



That’s commitment to league rules.#FantasyHockey #CommissionerLife pic.twitter.com/w8rEi4NIhS — Dobber (@DobberHockey) June 5, 2026

LOLOLOL!

pic.twitter.com/tG4LvfQh1p — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) June 7, 2026

This is proper use of AI. 😂

Somebody’s insurance is footing the bill for these kinds of medical‑grade shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/sydKaHOKWm — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 7, 2026

So THAT's why our medical bills are so expensive!

pic.twitter.com/mZd976c9d5 — Papa Woof und Krampus und Bleaken (@woofknight) June 7, 2026

LOLOLOL!

'Mashed potatoes or wedges?'

Okay, we laughed. 😂

Bwhahaha! Now that's funny! 💀

The sheer brute strength of ducks is widely misunderstood. 😂

This is the kind of valuable information you would have never been able to find back when we didn't have the internet.

We feel seen.

We're dying over here! 😂😂😂

Check out this classic clip with David Letterman auditioning for a role in Airplane!

DAVID LETTERMAN in 1982 reacting to his screen test for



AIRPLANE! (1980)



which opened 46yrs ago today. pic.twitter.com/RhYzeDi383 — Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) June 2, 2026

Wow, would that have been a mistake! That role was made for Leslie Nielsen.

“Don’t call me Shirley.”



AIRPLANE! (1980)



Released 46yrs ago today can you believe. pic.twitter.com/pRJj0lroMy — Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) June 2, 2026

Classic! We love it. 😂

I told my wife I wanted to be cremated.



She made an appointment for Tuesday. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) June 7, 2026

LOL.

Women when you say, “I don’t care where we eat, you pick.” pic.twitter.com/SxtyROi7um — Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) June 7, 2026

It does feel like that sometimes, ladies. 😂

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We've seen the live show. LOL.

Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHmlqttntG — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) June 7, 2026

We have seen a game of Monopoly end this way. 😂

Hey! Get out of our email! LOL.

Mmmm … Looks delicious!

don't get mad at me @RealMetalKevin or @punt_rd



AC/DC can be great AND this can be funny... pic.twitter.com/QoG9y3TjDq — ...And Vol. 4 All (@AV4APod) June 7, 2026

It's not bad. Just saying. 😂

Cargo shorts haters will never understand the majesty of being able to produce 30 unrelated items from your pants.

when i accidentally close my 45 tabs it's like the burning of the library of alexandria, but worse and much more dire — Joshwelt (@weltszzn) June 7, 2026

45 tabs … Rookie.

Well played. 😂

'Noah? Get the boat.' 😂😂😂

Question: 'Does anyone know how long a chicken lasts in the freezer?'

Bwahaha!

Yes. Yes, you are.

LOLOLOL! Who among us has not experienced this exact dining experience at Texas Roadhouse?

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Finally, we'll have the answer to the age-old question!

Oh no! No one is safe now! Lol! pic.twitter.com/52UrUtpq2l — LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) June 7, 2026

RRRRUUUUUUNNNNNNNNN!!!! 😂

And that, right there, is why we have pants we refer to as our 'eating pants'. 😂

HAHAHA!

Our classic comedy highlight this week is this clip of Eddie Murphy and Dick Cavett on Davide Letterman's show.

Eddie Murphy and Dick Cavett displaying their interesting bromance on “Late Night with David Letterman” (1985) pic.twitter.com/qzq5cSstfn — sᥕᥱᥱ𝗍 𝗍һіᥒg❤️‍🔥(𝙰𝚜𝚒𝚊) (@55SweetThing) June 5, 2026

The pair was hilarious together. We all could use an Eddie Murphy laugh on Monday.

This is correct. Also, we'd bet money this happened on a Monday.

Alright, folks. It's time for us to forge ahead into the horror that is Monday. The laughs helped. We're all going to make it now, and we'll meet you right back here next week to do it again.

Until we meme again …

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