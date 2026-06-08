Monday Morning Meme Madness

Welcome to Monday, dear friends. If all the days of the week went out for a night on the town, Monday would be the day that came back with a Nazi tattoo. That's right - Monday is the Graham Platner of weekdays.
Stay calm. We've got this. We know how to fight back against the worst day of the week. We fight back with the funniest memes, jokes, and clips we found on Twitter/X in the past week.
It is my last week at work, so, shouldn’t be too bad, right? Right? pic.twitter.com/nEFeDblhUr— Stephen J. Melniszyn III 🖊️ 📸 (@StephenJMZ) June 7, 2026
Monday does tend to sneak up on you, right before wrecking you.
June 7, 2026
LOL. Just what Monday needs … more virtual meetings.
June 1, 2026
Tank Hill is amazing, in our opinion. 😂
Good morning pic.twitter.com/4fWxBCL0tB— 𝚁𝚒𝚟𝚊𝚑 𝙲𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔 🇺🇸 (@SweetVaBreezy) June 2, 2026
HAHA! This is also probably how the staff at the Mexican restaurant sees us when we order a 'cwess-uh-dill-ah'.
June 4, 2026
Ouch! 😂
Any leagues still have outstanding fantasy punishments? 😂— Dobber (@DobberHockey) June 5, 2026
This guy finished 10th and had to go trick-or-treating in June until he got 10 pieces of candy. 🍬
That’s commitment to league rules.#FantasyHockey #CommissionerLife pic.twitter.com/w8rEi4NIhS
LOLOLOL!
June 7, 2026
This is proper use of AI. 😂
Somebody’s insurance is footing the bill for these kinds of medical‑grade shenanigans. pic.twitter.com/sydKaHOKWm— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 7, 2026
So THAT's why our medical bills are so expensive!
June 7, 2026
LOLOLOL!
'Mashed potatoes or wedges?'
June 7, 2026
Okay, we laughed. 😂
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/7ZvV3j3mrG— RWNutjob (@Stickelliott) June 7, 2026
Bwhahaha! Now that's funny! 💀
June 7, 2026
The sheer brute strength of ducks is widely misunderstood. 😂
June 7, 2026
This is the kind of valuable information you would have never been able to find back when we didn't have the internet.
June 7, 2026
We feel seen.
We're dying over here! 😂😂😂
Check out this classic clip with David Letterman auditioning for a role in Airplane!
DAVID LETTERMAN in 1982 reacting to his screen test for— Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) June 2, 2026
AIRPLANE! (1980)
which opened 46yrs ago today. pic.twitter.com/RhYzeDi383
Wow, would that have been a mistake! That role was made for Leslie Nielsen.
“Don’t call me Shirley.”— Michael Warburton (@For_Film_Fans) June 2, 2026
AIRPLANE! (1980)
Released 46yrs ago today can you believe. pic.twitter.com/pRJj0lroMy
Classic! We love it. 😂
I told my wife I wanted to be cremated.— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) June 7, 2026
She made an appointment for Tuesday.
LOL.
Women when you say, “I don’t care where we eat, you pick.” pic.twitter.com/SxtyROi7um— Prison Mitch (@Prisonmitch) June 7, 2026
It does feel like that sometimes, ladies. 😂
@fuzzychimpcom for Monday's Twitchy memes. pic.twitter.com/Ha7cwaLN74— Mack Swift (@swifthampton) June 7, 2026
We've seen the live show. LOL.
Happy Sunday 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHmlqttntG— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) June 7, 2026
We have seen a game of Monopoly end this way. 😂
June 7, 2026
Hey! Get out of our email! LOL.
Only GenX will understand: pic.twitter.com/r3ARVpIAsW— AlphaFox (@alphafox) June 7, 2026
Mmmm … Looks delicious!
don't get mad at me @RealMetalKevin or @punt_rd— ...And Vol. 4 All (@AV4APod) June 7, 2026
AC/DC can be great AND this can be funny... pic.twitter.com/QoG9y3TjDq
It's not bad. Just saying. 😂
June 7, 2026
Cargo shorts haters will never understand the majesty of being able to produce 30 unrelated items from your pants.
when i accidentally close my 45 tabs it's like the burning of the library of alexandria, but worse and much more dire— Joshwelt (@weltszzn) June 7, 2026
45 tabs … Rookie.
June 7, 2026
Well played. 😂
June 7, 2026
'Noah? Get the boat.' 😂😂😂
June 7, 2026
Question: 'Does anyone know how long a chicken lasts in the freezer?'
Bwahaha!
June 7, 2026
Yes. Yes, you are.
June 7, 2026
LOLOLOL! Who among us has not experienced this exact dining experience at Texas Roadhouse?
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/647mrnpbOM— SusieK (@Suekusowski1) June 7, 2026
Finally, we'll have the answer to the age-old question!
Oh no! No one is safe now! Lol! pic.twitter.com/52UrUtpq2l— LAnDo NIFFIRG™️🇨🇦 (@llandoniffirg) June 7, 2026
RRRRUUUUUUNNNNNNNNN!!!! 😂
June 8, 2026
And that, right there, is why we have pants we refer to as our 'eating pants'. 😂
June 8, 2026
HAHAHA!
Our classic comedy highlight this week is this clip of Eddie Murphy and Dick Cavett on Davide Letterman's show.
Eddie Murphy and Dick Cavett displaying their interesting bromance on “Late Night with David Letterman” (1985) pic.twitter.com/qzq5cSstfn— sᥕᥱᥱ𝗍 𝗍һіᥒg❤️🔥(𝙰𝚜𝚒𝚊) (@55SweetThing) June 5, 2026
The pair was hilarious together. We all could use an Eddie Murphy laugh on Monday.
June 7, 2026
This is correct. Also, we'd bet money this happened on a Monday.
Alright, folks. It's time for us to forge ahead into the horror that is Monday. The laughs helped. We're all going to make it now, and we'll meet you right back here next week to do it again.
Until we meme again …
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