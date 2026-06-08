Aww, Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: Jessica Tarlov Lays it on THICK Spinning LA's Questionable Results

In yet another classic case of coastal elite snobbery, Jessica Tarlov took to X on Monday to express her feigned shock that Los Angeles voters in the mayoral primary didn't flock to Spencer Pratt as a means to mock those questioning what happened with the vote count in LA.

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We are seeing people who have never questioned the integrity of an election scratching their heads that someone who performed SO BADLY could magically clinch second place after five days of counting votes.

FIVE DAYS.

But sure, LA liberals, many of whom lost their homes, are determined to keep electing the same people who failed them before.

Shocked that a Trump endorsed dude who loves crystals and Alex Jones and has a closing message of we should jail Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom didn’t resonate with LA liberals https://t.co/hYSyXwJFhy — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) June 8, 2026

Trump didn't endorse Pratt, just FYI.

The Miami Herald won a Pulitzer Prize in 1997 because they saw weird shit happening in a mayor's race, investigated and proved massive fraud.



Today's "journalists" would prefer to do snark rather than actual reporting. — Managing Decline (@cehoskinson) June 8, 2026

There are no journalists anymore. Just activists pretending they care about the news ...

Could you be more patronizing, Jessica? How tf do you not see what is happening with the vote in CA?



If you think this is legit, you really are a useful idiot. — Jen Green (@henkel_jen) June 8, 2026

Trump never endorsed Pratt. You'd think a "journalist" would research basic facts before making a statement. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) June 8, 2026

Oopsie.

Note: While Trump did throw his support behind Pratt, he never did officially endorse him. We realize Tarlov needs this to be true so she can say Trump cost Pratt the election or whatever, but in reality, there was no endorsement.

Do you honestly think Bass and Raman are good at their jobs? — Eric Krause 🇺🇸 (@ericbkrause) June 8, 2026

Of course not.

But that doesn't matter.

All that matters to doorknobs like Tarlov is TRUMP BAD, even if that means voting for corrupt, unqualified mouth-breathers who let their houses burn down to save algae or something.

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