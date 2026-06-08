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Aww, Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: Jessica Tarlov Lays it on THICK Spinning LA's Questionable Results

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on June 08, 2026
meme

In yet another classic case of coastal elite snobbery, Jessica Tarlov took to X on Monday to express her feigned shock that Los Angeles voters in the mayoral primary didn't flock to Spencer Pratt as a means to mock those questioning what happened with the vote count in LA. 

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We are seeing people who have never questioned the integrity of an election scratching their heads that someone who performed SO BADLY could magically clinch second place after five days of counting votes.

FIVE DAYS.

But sure, LA liberals, many of whom lost their homes, are determined to keep electing the same people who failed them before.

Trump didn't endorse Pratt, just FYI.

There are no journalists anymore. Just activists pretending they care about the news ...

Oopsie.

Note: While Trump did throw his support behind Pratt, he never did officially endorse him. We realize Tarlov needs this to be true so she can say Trump cost Pratt the election or whatever, but in reality, there was no endorsement.

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Of course not. 

But that doesn't matter. 

All that matters to doorknobs like Tarlov is TRUMP BAD, even if that means voting for corrupt, unqualified mouth-breathers who let their houses burn down to save algae or something.

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