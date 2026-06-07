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Iron Will’s Dad Enrages Disgusting, Horrible Lefties by Celebrating and Loving His Son with Down syndrome

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on June 07, 2026
Twitchy

Pro-life dad and all-around warrior Andrew Daub is staring down a flood of pure evil after daring to celebrate his son Iron Will — a joyful little boy with Down syndrome — and refusing to apologize for it.

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The founder of Team Iron Will posted screenshots of the unhinged replies pouring in, and woof, there is something really and truly wrong with these people.

And these people we mean the usual compassionate, tolerant left:

Post continues:

We will not relent!

We won't either.

But here’s the part the haters will never understand: Daub isn’t rattled. 

He’s laughing. 

He pointed out that while the venom is loud, the outpouring of love, prayers, and encouragement from normal Americans has been louder. Supporters are rallying, donating, and reminding him why the fight for every life matters. 

This is what happens when you shine light on the abortion industry’s ugly truth — that Down syndrome diagnoses now trigger near-100% termination rates in some places because too many people have decided certain kids aren’t worth the 'resources.' 

Daub and his family are living proof those kids are worth everything.

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The trolls just exposed themselves. The rest of us see a dad, a brave kid, and a movement that refuses to let the culture of death have the last word. Keep swinging, Andrew. The good guys are winning.

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Tags:

ABORTION HEALTHCARE PARENTAL RIGHTS PRO-LIFE WOKE

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