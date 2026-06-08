Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants to Lock Billionaires UP

With all of the crazy coming out about Graham Platner, this latest clip where he talks about locking billionaires up who look at a TV ad the wrong way is just another layer on his crazy cake.

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Oh, and wishing for elections to last two months?

What the Hell is wrong with this guy?

Seriously.

Watch:

Graham Platner: “If I had my way, elections would last two months, they would be publicly funded, and if a billionaire looked at a TV ad the wrong way we’d put ‘em in jail.” pic.twitter.com/rwyrOoYq47 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2026

Scott Jennings saw the perfect opportunity to jab Platner while reminding everyone about the latest allegations against him from an ex who said he locked her in a room.

Dude is big on locking people in rooms against their will, apparently. https://t.co/KCpY0UW98S — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 8, 2026

We see what he did there.

'Dude' is a psycho who needs to be as far from the 'Halls of govt' as possible. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) June 8, 2026

And then proving he's dominant, if you get my drift. — Digit! (@DigitIsosceles) June 8, 2026

Stop it.

He’s like the King of Kidnapping — Suwannee Gator (@SuwanneeUFGator) June 8, 2026

Does he not get just how creepy he is? It's beyond cringe.

A rational human sees this as dangerous, likely mentally ill; but a liberal, no way. They are foaming at the mouth to support this crazy person. — Jim Orange (@JimOrangeenyz) June 8, 2026

Because they are broken. In their warped, bizarre, LITTLE minds, everything the mainstream media have said about Trump (even the things that have been debunked over and over again) are TRUE and therefore nothing that Platner could say or do is worse than Trump.

Again, these are the same type of people who elected Jay Jones even after he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and wished for his children to die. This is who they are.

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