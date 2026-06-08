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Scott Jennings Went THERE Making BRUTAL #MeToo Jab at Graham Platner Who Wants to Lock Billionaires UP

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on June 08, 2026
Meme

With all of the crazy coming out about Graham Platner, this latest clip where he talks about locking billionaires up who look at a TV ad the wrong way is just another layer on his crazy cake.

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Oh, and wishing for elections to last two months?

What the Hell is wrong with this guy?

Seriously.

Watch:

Scott Jennings saw the perfect opportunity to jab Platner while reminding everyone about the latest allegations against him from an ex who said he locked her in a room.

We see what he did there.

Stop it.

Does he not get just how creepy he is? It's beyond cringe.

Because they are broken. In their warped, bizarre, LITTLE minds, everything the mainstream media have said about Trump (even the things that have been debunked over and over again) are TRUE and therefore nothing that Platner could say or do is worse than Trump. 

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Again, these are the same type of people who elected Jay Jones even after he fantasized about shooting a Republican in the head and wished for his children to die. This is who they are.

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