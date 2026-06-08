Julie Kelly Hammers Regime Media Over What They REFUSE to Consider About J6 Prosecutions

By now we all know that when a "journalist" starts screeching "but there's no evidence" to a Republican, there's a good chance that what's being discussed actually happened. One big example of that happened in 2020 when CBS News' Lesley Stahl repeatedly told Donald Trump that claims about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents couldn't be verified and were likely part of a Russian misinformation campaign.

Advertisement

As usual, when a "journalist" tells a Republican something can't be verified or lacks evidence, it's because they've refused to look for it. They also told us there was zero evidence that COVID came from a lab in China or that Hillary Clinton's campaign along with Team Obama cooked up the "Russia collusion" narrative and Steele dossier.

President Trump's interview that he cut short with NBC's Kristin Welker was similar.

Trump's remarks about January 6th prosecutions and the elections in California clearly angered Welker, and CNN's Jake Tapper called it "unhinged stuff" from Trump:

That is some wild, unhinged stuff from the President.



Welker is a good person and honest journalist and didn’t deserve that but more importantly we have a president who constantly pushes conspiracy theories with zero evidence and can’t respond when politely challenged on that. https://t.co/FO5bTmrkvZ — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) June 7, 2026

Julie Kelly has spent more time covering all things January 6th related much closer than Tapper, Welker or any other MSM journo combined, and had this response to the CNN host:

So you’re saying people did not commit suicide who had been charged related to Jan 6? Did you cover any of the (at least) 5 J6ers including a 22-year-old who took their own lives rather than continue to be tormented by Matthew Graves and the media over Jan 6? — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 7, 2026

The regime media just refuses to at least provide full context:

Five and a half years later—with new revelations related to what happened before and on January 6—the regime media absolutely refuses to consider that the Biden DOJ/Wray FBI abused their power to investigate, prosecute, and help convict more than 1,000 Americans for their… pic.twitter.com/LqvwnDlcYB — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 7, 2026

Here's the full post from @julie_kelly2:

Welker, like all other “journalists” and reporters of her ilk, actually think the unprecedented number of plea deals is the result of legitimate prosecutions rather than abuse of authority—particularly threats to turn misdemeanor cases into felonies—to extract plea deals. They don’t entertain for a SECOND that perhaps something is off with a 100 PERCENT CONVICTION RATE before DC juries. Or question how the Biden DOJ got away with for years bringing the felony 1512c2 charge against 300+ J6ers (and the president) before SCOTUS determined the statute had been unlawfully applied. The single minded focus on those charged/convicted of “assault” on police—when the 18 USC 111 statute also applies to “interfering” or “impeding” federal officers—allows the media to ignore the hundreds of other low level misdemeanor cases that nonetheless resulted in torturous investigations and prosecutions, rigged trials, and time in federal prison. Corporate media is as responsible as the Biden DOJ, J6 committee, and federal judges in continuing to perpetuate lies about J6 and intentionally misleading the public about what happened in the largest criminal investigation in US history. Good for the president for pushing back and for his justified anger here

Advertisement

The Dem-aligned media have been misleading the public on a number of issues. Even though "journalists" like Scott Pelley try to pretend the media's water carrying for the Left hasn't damaged public trust in the press, the reality says otherwise:

Way to go, legacy media, you're doing great.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!