Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All the Way to Wisconsin!’

President Donald Trump’s Meet the Press interview (interrogation?) aired Sunday, and it went pretty much as expected. Kristen Welker of NBC News argued with Trump and, at one point, defended California’s ridiculous month-long election process. You see, that's just how the Golden State does elections, per a very apologetic Welker. Trump had enough of her bickering every point and walked away, leaving Welker standing alone.

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Oh Wow. Trump ended an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker mid-conversation in Wisconsin, calling her a liar to her face before walking off. Trump: "The elections are like a 3rd world country. You're Crooked...let's call it Quits . I've had enough." Welker asked him to stay, saying she had traveled to Wisconsin for the sit-down. Trump: "I've sat in the rain with you for an Hour! I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press. You know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Let's GO."

We’re sure Trump feels obligated to do these sit-downs in hopes of reaching Americans, but he really shouldn’t keep giving NBC News the privilege. (WATCH)

Oh Wow.



Trump ended an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker mid-conversation in Wisconsin, calling her a liar to her face before walking off.



Trump: "The elections are like a 3rd world country. You're Crooked...let's call it Quits . I've had enough."



Welker asked him to stay,… pic.twitter.com/AqDmpCkXm6 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 7, 2026

Wow, it was a barn burner that left Welker burned in the barn.

Here’s the lead-in that helped set off Trump. Welker naturally rushed to the defense of Democrats in California. (WATCH)

👀 pic.twitter.com/qiWas0PNug — The DC MD VA Live (@TheDMVLive) June 7, 2026

Seeing your career flashing in a barn is insane 😭🤯 pic.twitter.com/J86ISgnXig — Zito (@zimnande) June 7, 2026

She traveled all the way to Wisconsin. Why, she could have lied from where she was. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) June 7, 2026

Amazingly, Welker found a way to make the debate with Trump about herself.

Won’t someone please think of the ‘journalists’ who have to travel to faraway lands like… Wisconsin?! Seriously, Kristen?

"I travelled all the way to Wisconsin (aka flyover country that The left doesn't care about, bc it's not the bi coastal elitist enclaves) for this interview" — Mr.MojoRisin'Jr.III (@PeterInWiliston) June 7, 2026

“But Mr. President… I twavelled really really far… and I’m tiwed”



Trump’s like… “grow up”



Did @kwelkernbc seriously just complain to the @POTUS about domestic travel for her job?



Pathetic — SeanO (@OrohoSean) June 7, 2026

All the way to Wisconsin! All that way? Gosh, hope she brought a sweater. 😂 — Ellie Jones (@eleanorauthor) June 7, 2026

You’d think she broke a heel on a cheese curd or something.

With Welker’s crazy, bizarre facial expressions, it's no surprise fewer people want to meet the ‘press’ on Meet the Press.

This is what psychopath Kristin Welker looked like talking to the President of the United States. Maybe if she showed some respect people would respect her. pic.twitter.com/DEytfKEezA — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 7, 2026

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When someone begins talking at you with this body language, the correct response is to just walk away: pic.twitter.com/IlVVJsZtpM — tocksick_paytreearckey (@Paytreearckey1) June 7, 2026

All that’s missing is the ‘Psycho’ shower scene music.

Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama never had to contend with the hammering that ‘journos’ attempt with Trump.

Obama never got questions like this, why would he? — @Leavethe99 (@Leavethe991) June 8, 2026

Any reporter who didn’t lick Obama’s boots was not allowed in the same room with him. — The Real Deal (@Real_David_Deal) June 8, 2026

They asked Obama what his favorite color is and if it is hard being loved by the whole world. pic.twitter.com/SYQfJOoXQt — DeAndre Jamal (@Akito__Tenkawa) June 8, 2026

That legacy media adoration has never stopped, nor will it ever. We know undying love when we see it.

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