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Barn Burner: Trump Abandons Kristen Welker Grilling As She Cries ‘We Travelled All the Way to Wisconsin!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:25 AM on June 08, 2026
Townhall Media

President Donald Trump’s Meet the Press interview (interrogation?) aired Sunday, and it went pretty much as expected. Kristen Welker of NBC News argued with Trump and, at one point, defended California’s ridiculous month-long election process. You see, that's just how the Golden State does elections, per a very apologetic Welker. Trump had enough of her bickering every point and walked away, leaving Welker standing alone.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Oh Wow. 

Trump ended an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker mid-conversation in Wisconsin, calling her a liar to her face before walking off.

Trump: "The elections are like a 3rd world country. You're Crooked...let's call it Quits . I've had enough."

Welker asked him to stay, saying she had traveled to Wisconsin for the sit-down.

Trump: "I've sat in the rain with you for an Hour! I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press. You know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press. Let's GO."

We’re sure Trump feels obligated to do these sit-downs in hopes of reaching Americans, but he really shouldn’t keep giving NBC News the privilege. (WATCH)

Wow, it was a barn burner that left Welker burned in the barn.

Here’s the lead-in that helped set off Trump. Welker naturally rushed to the defense of Democrats in California. (WATCH)

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Amazingly, Welker found a way to make the debate with Trump about herself.

Won’t someone please think of the ‘journalists’ who have to travel to faraway lands like… Wisconsin?! Seriously, Kristen?

You’d think she broke a heel on a cheese curd or something.

With Welker’s crazy, bizarre facial expressions, it's no surprise fewer people want to meet the ‘press’ on Meet the Press.

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All that’s missing is the ‘Psycho’ shower scene music.

Former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama never had to contend with the hammering that ‘journos’ attempt with Trump.

That legacy media adoration has never stopped, nor will it ever. We know undying love when we see it.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP KRISTEN WELKER MEDIA BIAS WISCONSIN

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