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Trump Obliterates Norah O’Donnell: 'You’re Disgraceful' After She Tries Smearing Him With Assassin’s Lies

justmindy
justmindy | 8:17 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Trump went on 60 Minutes with Norah O'Donnell and she acted about as poorly as one would expect. They discussed the attempted shooting last night at 'Nerd Prom' and she read the shooter's manifesto.

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It's disgusting to ask the President to answer to accusations that are quite literally lies. 

Of course he's referring to Trump. These are the things the Left says about him every single day. O'Donnell knows that.

They will not. They want someone to be successful, and they won't quit until someone is. 

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The day after someone tried to kill him (again), all she wanted to do was humiliate him. 

They won't. They should, but they won't.

She knew exactly who it was about. She knew it was wrong to bring it up, so she played dumb.

He had every right to let her know how awful her line of question really was. 

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They are accusations of a raving lunatic who believes elected liars and pundits. Nothing more.

It was disrespectful and never should have happened. There is no reason to amply the rants of a lunatic. 

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60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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