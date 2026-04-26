Trump Obliterates Norah O’Donnell: 'You’re Disgraceful' After She Tries Smearing Him With Assassin’s Lies

President Trump went on 60 Minutes with Norah O'Donnell and she acted about as poorly as one would expect. They discussed the attempted shooting last night at 'Nerd Prom' and she read the shooter's manifesto.

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President Donald Trump just obliterated Norah O’Donnell on 60 Minutes after she tried to smear POTUS with the vile attacks contained within the WHCD shooter’s manifesto.



Trump FIGHTS BACK, concluding by calling O’Donnell “disgraceful.”



O’Donnell: The so-called manifesto is a… pic.twitter.com/49xpxzLzcB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 26, 2026

It's disgusting to ask the President to answer to accusations that are quite literally lies.

The most infuriating part of this clip is the feigned ignorance from O'Donnell. "Oh, you he's referring to you?!?" As if that hasn't been a talking point for an entire freaking decade. It's all so intellectually insulting. https://t.co/ss7lyoISdL — Brittany (@bccover) April 26, 2026

Of course he's referring to Trump. These are the things the Left says about him every single day. O'Donnell knows that.

What's wild is even after all this time I allowed myself after last night to think, "well, 3 people have gotten off shots trying to kill Trump so maybe now the powers-that-be will realize they have to tone it down." Yeah, they can't and they never will. — Brittany (@bccover) April 26, 2026

They will not. They want someone to be successful, and they won't quit until someone is.

She still wants to hurt the President even after somebody tried to harm him. — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) April 26, 2026

The day after someone tried to kill him (again), all she wanted to do was humiliate him.

CBS needs to do something about this immediately! — Gobstopper (@WehadkeeCreek) April 26, 2026

They won't. They should, but they won't.

"Oh, you think, you think he was referring to you?"



Why did you read it if you didn't think it was about him, you lyin' *ss twit? — John in the Shelter (@jswriter65) April 26, 2026

She knew exactly who it was about. She knew it was wrong to bring it up, so she played dumb.

These people are not professional's at all. They alway have to get their "gotcha" questions in...Trump told her to her face she is garbage...Deservedly so! — Rob (@Robdirtman09) April 26, 2026

He had every right to let her know how awful her line of question really was.

Geez 60 minutes I wonder why anybody would be offended if they were called rapist and a pedophile. Classic trash journalism. — Patriot Sam (@samocnj64) April 26, 2026

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“List of crimes.” What list of crimes? You mean a list of unfounded accusations perpetuated by a disingenuous, lying media and typed by a guy that just stormed the Whitehouse Correspondents Dinner with guns and knives to assassinate members of the current administration?



Words… — Shannon Armenis (@ShannonArmenis) April 26, 2026

They are accusations of a raving lunatic who believes elected liars and pundits. Nothing more.

It was disingenuous of her to act like those weren't directed at Trump.

You could have listed those 3 descriptors off, and 99.99999% of the country could have guess who it was aimed at.

It was immature and unprofessional for her to assume otherwise. — Wisdriftless (@driftlesswis) April 26, 2026

It was disrespectful and never should have happened. There is no reason to amply the rants of a lunatic.

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