So ... About That USAID Worker Who Told Her SUPER SAD Story on 60 Minutes? There's WAY MORE to the Story

The super sad woman from USAID who told her heartbreaking sob story on 60 Minutes?

She's not exactly who they wanted us to think she was.

Could CBS News and 60 Minutes suck any more than they already do? Sheesh!

From thepoliticsbrief.com:

A former speechwriter for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” Sunday to bemoan federal workers facing financial challenges after losing their government positions. Kristina Drye, who served under USAID Administrator Samantha Power during the Biden administration, expressed dismay by the economic realities awaiting former agency employees outside of the federal payroll. Her appearance comes after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively dismantled USAID in early February after a review of agency programs revealed billions in spending on left-wing, especially pro-LGBT, social initiatives abroad.

They HAD to know who she was ... yup.

