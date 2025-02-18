Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

As we've said before, there is just something very homey and yet brutal in the way Senator John Kennedy decimates people who do and say stupid things. And lately, our pals on the Left have been saying and doing some exceptionally dumb things, even for them.

Don't get us wrong, they've been doing dumb stuff for decades, but since they lost in November, they have turned into this giant glob of stupid that can't stop face-planting repeatedly. It has been extremely entertaining to watch, but this from Kennedy is even more entertaining.

He's like the kindest, most downhome yet vicious neighbor you've ever met.

Watch:

Most fair-minded Americans look at the Democratic Party and think it’s about 10 exits past normal. pic.twitter.com/EfDIwvvK8h — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 18, 2025

So glad NOT to be a Democrat.

In other words ...

Senator John Kennedy has some advice for Democrats:



You just gotta try harder not to suck! pic.twitter.com/dsuBkylxKS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 18, 2025

Sounds pretty simple to us, folks.

The only reason they had so much cultural influence is because they were funding their political projects with Republican tax dollars. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) February 18, 2025

Not to mention working to censor anyone and everyone who disagreed with them.

Who would want to call themselves a Democrat at this point? — Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission) February 18, 2025

Don't look at us.

The Democratic Party is a national embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/eANKBlPEAz — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 18, 2025

True story.

