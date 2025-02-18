Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever...
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING...
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA...
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with...
VIP
STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the...
OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit...
BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As...
All-Time BACKFIRE: WaPo Steps on Rake Trying to Scare America About Social Security...
'Accountability WILL Be Coming': Pete Hegseth Announces Afghanistan Withdrawal Investigati...
VIP
Mehdi Hasan Deletes Tasteless 'Make American Planes Crash Again' Post and Plays the...
Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties a...
'Censorship Is the Twin of Failure': Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes JD Vance's Speech...
Mixed Messages: Confused Protester Rants About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of BIG...
Jim Acosta Calls for All-Media White House Boycott from Living Room Couch in...

Sen. John Kennedy Has Some Advice for Our Wokeified Pals on the Left and LOL He Really Went There (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As we've said before, there is just something very homey and yet brutal in the way Senator John Kennedy decimates people who do and say stupid things. And lately, our pals on the Left have been saying and doing some exceptionally dumb things, even for them.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, they've been doing dumb stuff for decades, but since they lost in November, they have turned into this giant glob of stupid that can't stop face-planting repeatedly. It has been extremely entertaining to watch, but this from Kennedy is even more entertaining.

He's like the kindest, most downhome yet vicious neighbor you've ever met.

Watch:

So glad NOT to be a Democrat.

In other words ... 

Sounds pretty simple to us, folks.

Not to mention working to censor anyone and everyone who disagreed with them.

Recommended

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies
Sam J.
Advertisement

Don't look at us.

True story.

==========================================================================

Related:

Promises Made, Promises KEPT! --> Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking

'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with the IRS is BATS**T Even for HIM

STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the Most Idiotic (Hilarious) Ever

========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS JOHN KENNEDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies
Sam J.
'Qatar-Paid PROPAGANDIST!' Journalist Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on Mehdi Hasan Is a DAMNING MUST-READ
Sam J.
Promises Made, Promises KEPT! Trump Is About to Change the Deep State Forever and CUE the Shrieking
Sam J.
PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with the IRS is BATS**T Even for HIM
Sam J.
BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As Only HE Can
Sam J.
All-Time BACKFIRE: WaPo Steps on Rake Trying to Scare America About Social Security Official Exit
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies Sam J.
Advertisement