Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...

PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run Against Kamala In 2028

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We just put the 2024 election to bed, and sights are already turning to the 2028 election. Speculation that Kamala Harris is the frontrunner has been circulating on X for a while now, but no one has officially thrown their hat in the ring.

But if Kamala Harris does run again, she shouldn't expect a cakewalk, and her opponents could be formidable (well, as formidable as a party with 21% approval can be).

One name being floated is Memaw herself: Hillary Clinton.

WATCH:

Hahahahahahahaha.

Please make that happen.

Hillary is 77; she'd be 80 in 2028. So sure.

Voters have rejected her, soundly.

That's the ticket!

In the same way as the Hindenburg and Titanic.

It cannot help itself.

Whitehaven, probably.

She keeps coming back like a bad burrito.

2028 is light years away, politically speaking. The Democrats have a very shallow bench of candidates that voters have largely rejected on a national level.

But this writer will always get a certain amount of joy from the fact Hillary Clinton lost her shot at being the first female President to Donald Trump.

And she'll never, ever be POTUS.

