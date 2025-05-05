PLEASE Make This Happen! Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller Says Hillary Could Run Against Kamala In 2028

We just put the 2024 election to bed, and sights are already turning to the 2028 election. Speculation that Kamala Harris is the frontrunner has been circulating on X for a while now, but no one has officially thrown their hat in the ring.

But if Kamala Harris does run again, she shouldn't expect a cakewalk, and her opponents could be formidable (well, as formidable as a party with 21% approval can be).

One name being floated is Memaw herself: Hillary Clinton.

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton could potentially be running for president in 2028, former Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller says. pic.twitter.com/9U1uJjSAqJ — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 5, 2025

WATCH:

🚨Former Senior Trump Advisor Jason Miller on Kamala and Hillary Clinton potentially running in 2028:



“If Kamala is gonna run again, she's going to have to get past some Democrat heavyweights, including Pritzker, AOC, and maybe even Crooked Hillary.”pic.twitter.com/YzdkrDPN1d — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 5, 2025

Hahahahahahahaha.

Please make that happen.

LOL! Would you support a Hillary 2028 run? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 5, 2025

Hillary is 77; she'd be 80 in 2028. So sure.

Hillary can run all she wants, but she won’t win though. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 5, 2025

Voters have rejected her, soundly.

Oh. Please try. Make Crockett the VP! — End The TDS Lunacy 🇺🇸 (@DerangedLibs2) May 5, 2025

That's the ticket!

Ah yes. Because her first couple presidential campaigns went sooooooooo well. — True Red Republican (@TrueRedOne) May 5, 2025

In the same way as the Hindenburg and Titanic.

Of course she is. The ruling class never retires—they just wait for another chance to seize power. Hillary 2028 is the sequel nobody asked for, but the machine can’t help itself. — Jane Adams (@iLoveJaneAdams) May 5, 2025

It cannot help itself.

Whitehaven, probably.

Someone tell this woman to go away. https://t.co/JTwfi8Eotr — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 5, 2025

She keeps coming back like a bad burrito.

Rejected in 2008, rejected in 2016.



That’s a big NO from me.



Not that I would vote for a modern Democrat, but still. https://t.co/D6aDnwHDOD — eimajuno (@eimajuno) May 5, 2025

2028 is light years away, politically speaking. The Democrats have a very shallow bench of candidates that voters have largely rejected on a national level.

But this writer will always get a certain amount of joy from the fact Hillary Clinton lost her shot at being the first female President to Donald Trump.

And she'll never, ever be POTUS.

