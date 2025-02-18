Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

X user @DataRepublican has been doing a ton of work exposing government corruption via their spending for the past few weeks. She has put herself out there in ways many of us cannot understand, calling out powerful people who would rather not be called out. It takes serious cojones to do what she's been doing, especially when loser trolls like Will Stancil try and shame, belittle, and bully her.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Man, watching dozens of blue check blockheads read this word salad and go "WOW, OWNED" is a good reminder that the primary criterion for being an Elon Musk superfan is being a semiliterate troglodyte https://t.co/QJENXo93Ih — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 18, 2025

The amount of projection in this thread is astounding.

Just putting that out there.

Keep going.

It's just blather, guys. "The nonlinear accumulation of errors" - what? What we're talking about here is a dataset of all SSN holders ever, and some substantial number are dead but not tagged as such. That's a data quality issue but not a big deal if checks aren't going out. — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 18, 2025

It's a huge issue because it's not only about the checks ... it's fraud.

That's not bather, guys.

The reason you wouldn't fix this error is that finding the correct date of death for roughly 60 million people, many of whom had been deceased for as long as three quarters of a century, would require archival research running into the billions of dollars, for no reason — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 18, 2025

Billions of dollars. Really?

HA HA HA HA HA

And he thinks others are troglodytes.

This is really basic stuff and the reason Musk can't grasp it is that he is, when it comes to data analysis, an incredibly ill-informed amateur, just like he is at all the other things he pretends to be good at — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 18, 2025

Says the dolt using the platform Elon Musk owns.

You can't make up this level of stupid; trust us, we've tried.

Luckily, MAGA does not tolerate bullies, not even a little bit:

Soooo no refutation beyond data = word salad

Lmao man go to bed — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 18, 2025

We're not entirely sure there is much that can help Will.

Corncobbing at its finest sir — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 18, 2025

Heh.

You got into analysis way above your mental capacity and have no refutation.



This tracks — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) February 18, 2025

Why so rude? — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) February 18, 2025

Because he's a troll.

==========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

PANIC Setting In --> What Adam Schiff Accused Elon Musk of Doing with the IRS is BATS**T Even for HIM

STILL Not Getting It: The Hill's Hot Take on Trump's 'White' Cabinet the Most Idiotic (Hilarious) Ever

OMG: Heath Mayo's MOCK-Tastic Meltdown After X Points and Laughs at Principles Summit Funniest Thing YET

BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As Only HE Can

CLASSY: Jasmine Crockett Uses Trashy President's Day Greeting to Lash Out at Black Woman Who OWNED Her

========================================================================