Leftist Troll and All-Around TOOL Will Stancil Learns the HARD WAY That MAGA Does NOT Tolerate Bullies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on February 18, 2025
Twitchy

X user @DataRepublican has been doing a ton of work exposing government corruption via their spending for the past few weeks. She has put herself out there in ways many of us cannot understand, calling out powerful people who would rather not be called out. It takes serious cojones to do what she's been doing, especially when loser trolls like Will Stancil try and shame, belittle, and bully her.

Take a look:

The amount of projection in this thread is astounding.

Just putting that out there.

Keep going.

It's a huge issue because it's not only about the checks ... it's fraud. 

That's not bather, guys.

Billions of dollars. Really?

HA HA HA HA HA

And he thinks others are troglodytes.

Says the dolt using the platform Elon Musk owns.

You can't make up this level of stupid; trust us, we've tried.

Luckily, MAGA does not tolerate bullies, not even a little bit:

We're not entirely sure there is much that can help Will.

Heh.

Because he's a troll.

