BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As Only HE Can

Vice President JD Vance didn't pull a single punch when he called out European leaders for censoring their people and allowing third-world 'migrants' to destroy their communities.

Seems that they took this personally instead of as the wake-up call it was intended to be, WHICH only makes Vance's point for him.

For example:

‘a prominent German politician told me: “That was a direct assault on European democracy.” A senior diplomat said: “It’s very clear now, Europe is alone.” When I asked him if he now regarded the US as an adversary, he replied: “Yes.”…’ https://t.co/XOCtgQJ1Jt — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) February 17, 2025

So ... America is an adversary for calling Germany out for censoring its people and abandoning them to criminal migrants?

Alrighty then.

Vance responded as only he can:

Always funny to me that "listen to your people when they object to mass migration" and "censorship is bad" is treated as a "threat to democracy."



Do you know what "democracy" actually means? https://t.co/HdHskFuGlG — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 18, 2025

The transatlantic elite have created so many institutions to silence their own people and to delegitimize the beliefs of the public. Of course, the Biden administration was the worst offender. — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 18, 2025

Even if you disagree with me substantively, these institutions have revealed themselves to be so brittle. AfD is in second place in Germany. The "far right" keeps getting closer in France.



Wake up! — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 18, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

European Democracy = Unelected Bureaucrats in Brussels — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 18, 2025

Love to see this Admin punching back when Statists & Leftists

Pretend they love liberty

They love power — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 18, 2025

And clearly despise free speech.

By "direct assault on European democracy", we all know they actually mean "a direct assault on their fraudulent bureaucracy". — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 18, 2025

This. ^

Just replace democracy with bureaucracy, & that's all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/7h6c8gkePM — ErinKN (@PatriotErin) February 18, 2025

And fin.

