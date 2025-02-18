VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It

BOOMITY! JD Vance DROPS German Politician Accusing Him of Assaulting European DeMoCrAcY As Only HE Can

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on February 18, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Vice President JD Vance didn't pull a single punch when he called out European leaders for censoring their people and allowing third-world 'migrants' to destroy their communities.

Advertisement

Seems that they took this personally instead of as the wake-up call it was intended to be, WHICH only makes Vance's point for him.

For example:

So ... America is an adversary for calling Germany out for censoring its people and abandoning them to criminal migrants?

Alrighty then.

Vance responded as only he can:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Advertisement

And clearly despise free speech.

This. ^

And fin.

Tags: CENSORSHIP DEMOCRACY GERMANY ILLEGALS JD VANCE

