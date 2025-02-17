MSNBC Analyst NOW Comparing DOGE to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Service Members (Watch)

CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Just when you think Margaret Brennan has taken the 'stupid comment' cake, MSNBC jumps in to do their part because they're givers that way.

It's bizarre, really. They are so freaked out by actual accountability for the federal government through DOGE that they're starting to compare it to Biden's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. You know, when 13 service members died?

We wish we were only kidding.

Watch:

Every time we think they can't sink any lower they prove us wrong. Over and over again.

Leftist media is just a mess. Heh. They seriously can't figure out what to do since 'Orange man bad,' doesn't work anymore. 

Delusion is a nice way of calling her dumb.

Because that is likely exactly what they're doing.

