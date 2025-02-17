MSNBC Analyst NOW Comparing DOGE to Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal That Killed 13 Service Members (Watch)

Just when you think Margaret Brennan has taken the 'stupid comment' cake, MSNBC jumps in to do their part because they're givers that way.

It's bizarre, really. They are so freaked out by actual accountability for the federal government through DOGE that they're starting to compare it to Biden's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. You know, when 13 service members died?

We wish we were only kidding.

Watch:

MSNBC: What Elon and DOGE are doing is a lot like Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal.



They are now comparing DOGE to Biden’s actions that cost the lives of 13 US service members. pic.twitter.com/Q6uluVTwV6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

Every time we think they can't sink any lower they prove us wrong. Over and over again.

So its like the Holocaust AND Afghanistan withdrawal?



Im so confused. 😂😂 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 17, 2025

Leftist media is just a mess. Heh. They seriously can't figure out what to do since 'Orange man bad,' doesn't work anymore.

Insurmountable levels of delusion. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) February 17, 2025

Delusion is a nice way of calling her dumb.

I’m truly baffled as to how anybody with two active brain cells could possibly believe anything these people say. It’s like they wake up every morning and just throw a dart at the New York Times and say “let’s see if this one will work.” — Barry J Collins (@BJCollins131) February 17, 2025

Because that is likely exactly what they're doing.

==========================================================================

=========================================================================