'Clickbait BULLS**T!' Eric Swalwell Learns the Hard Way X Is DONE Letting Him Blatantly LIE About Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrats are starting to exploit plane crashes to dunk on Trump.

No, really.

That's how gross their movement and agenda has become:

Ghouls are gonna ghoul.

But nobody out-ghouls Chinese fang-banger, Eric Swalwell who has dedicated himself to being one of the most dishonest and ridiculous Democrats on X. His dedication to being one of the worst people in politics is truly impressive, and not in a good way.

Of course, this is a lie.

And Eric likely knows better.

Sean Davis and basically ALL of X were front and center to fact-check the little liar who couldn't.

A simple Google search, Eric. That's all you had to do here.

Fair enough.

Pass.

Hey now, leave the clowns out of it.

Luckily for Republicans, Democrats would rather self-destrcut than accept their ideas and messaging only resonates with a small, horrible, hate-filled chunk of Americans.

