'Clickbait BULLS**T!' Eric Swalwell Learns the Hard Way X Is DONE Letting Him Blatantly LIE About Trump

Democrats are starting to exploit plane crashes to dunk on Trump.

No, really.

That's how gross their movement and agenda has become:

BREAKING: Plane crashes in Covington, GA, leaving two dead. https://t.co/nQFZnWpBzW — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 16, 2025

Ghouls are gonna ghoul.

But nobody out-ghouls Chinese fang-banger, Eric Swalwell who has dedicated himself to being one of the most dishonest and ridiculous Democrats on X. His dedication to being one of the worst people in politics is truly impressive, and not in a good way.

No president has had more planes crash in their first month in office than Donald Trump. https://t.co/3nyRtR1xeb — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 17, 2025

Of course, this is a lie.

And Eric likely knows better.

Sean Davis and basically ALL of X were front and center to fact-check the little liar who couldn't.

This is false. According to the NTSB’s official CAROL database of aviation accident investigations, there have been 50 accidents since Trump was inaugurated. By contrast, NTSB recorded 94 aviation accidents during Biden’s first month in office in 2021. https://t.co/vpkR8R3g9v — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 17, 2025

A simple Google search, Eric. That's all you had to do here.

Eric is a sociopath. https://t.co/atxm5VVLr9 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) February 17, 2025

Fair enough.

Imagine being this much of a complete 💩 https://t.co/8CWBduvJX7 — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) February 17, 2025

Pass.

Hey now, leave the clowns out of it.

This is so embarrassing. For you. This is why you lose. The entire party’s message is an endless barrage of clickbait bullshit that normal people see right though. That lunatic is kicking your ass bc he talks about things that matter to the everyday American. You should try it. https://t.co/VCsYh3l072 — Matt Stiers (@Stiersmt) February 17, 2025

Luckily for Republicans, Democrats would rather self-destrcut than accept their ideas and messaging only resonates with a small, horrible, hate-filled chunk of Americans.

