'Dear GOD. Resign!' Margaret Brennan Shares Transcript of Her Marco Rubio Interview, Makes Things WORSE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 17, 2025
Twitchy

Woof. Margaret Brennan REALLY and truly stepped in it this time. What sort of moron thinks Nazi Germany had free speech?

Oh yeah, this sort of moron.

We're not entirely sure what Brennan thought would happen when she shared the full transcript of her interview with Marco Rubio (you know, where she claimed free speech was the reason people died in Nazi Germany.

Don't make that face, we didn't say it.

Honey, just stop.

That would work too.

Yeah, this did not go well, and it continues to not go well. Imagine if someone on Fox News said something like this.

They can't.

All she managed to do was make things worse, for herself.

What was she THINKING?!

