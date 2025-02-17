'Dear GOD. Resign!' Margaret Brennan Shares Transcript of Her Marco Rubio Interview, Makes Things WORSE

Woof. Margaret Brennan REALLY and truly stepped in it this time. What sort of moron thinks Nazi Germany had free speech?
Oh yeah, this sort of moron.
We're not entirely sure what Brennan thought would happen when she shared the full transcript of her interview with Marco Rubio (you know, where she claimed free speech was the reason people died in Nazi Germany.
Don't make that face, we didn't say it.
The full transcript of our @FaceTheNation interview with @SecRubio https://t.co/0kGtlY25EI— Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) February 16, 2025
Honey, just stop.
You are one 🦇💩 crazy piece of work lady.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 16, 2025
Free speech caused the Holocaust?
Dear God. Resign.
That would work too.
My mom grew up in Nazi Germany.— Eric Rocketman 🚀🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Keck553) February 16, 2025
Her dad, my grandfather was imprisoned in Dachau for exercising free speech. I have the receipts.
No, Margaret Brennan, there was no free speech in Nazi Germany. How dare you diminish the sacrifice on my grandfather and others who resisted this… pic.twitter.com/QTtrb1M13a
Yeah, this did not go well, and it continues to not go well. Imagine if someone on Fox News said something like this.
“He was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide”— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 16, 2025
How can anyone justify this?
They can't.
No way. There’s no way that you said the Holocaust was b/c “free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.” I’m more embarrassed for our “media” today than ever before. Shame on you @CBSNews. Embarrassing— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 16, 2025
I hope you get fired you hack propagandist https://t.co/KVkoYF7VND— Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 17, 2025
You blaming speech for the Holocaust shows how ignorant you truly are. You dismay tyranny of Hitler and blame speech.— Bill Wilson Conservative, God fearing American (@uconnbill) February 17, 2025
No wonder the citizens don't trust the media
All she managed to do was make things worse, for herself.
What was she THINKING?!
