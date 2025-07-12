JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview

If you are wondering how an antisemitic, pro-Hamas, Communist failed rapper can not only make it into the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, but actually win it, look no further than the failed liberal legacy media.

Yes, New York voters are also to blame, don't get us wrong. And Andrew Cuomo's campaign should practically be indicted for incompetence for not bringing up all of Zohran Mamdani's shady past statements (and songs) before New York Democrats went to the polls.

But the New York and national media not only 'missed the story' about Mamdani's fraudulent past, they are practically holding up pom-poms for him, hoping he'll be the next mayor.

Don't believe us?

Check out New York 12 'journalist' Tara Rosenblum's post yesterday teasing her upcoming interview with Mamdani this weekend.

MORE : We also unearthed old footage from his high school days in the Bronx and he was floored 🎥 we’ll show you the video that caused this reaction on Power & Politics Sunday am ! pic.twitter.com/rugdbgct6b — Tara Rosenblum (@tararosenblum) July 12, 2025

Good Lord. Fangirl much?

The only thing that post was missing was an audio track with loud slurping sounds.

This is the media in New York, and this is why Mamdani will likely win the general election this fall, with cheerleaders in the press like Rosenblum.

Make sure to dot all the *i*s with hearts when you write about this in your journal. https://t.co/qntjeLUM5c — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 12, 2025

We would say she should be embarrassed and humiliated, but we know that most 'journalists' are not capable of such feelings.

You are gushing like a 13 year old with a crush https://t.co/enyCuYPCcb — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) July 12, 2025

She probably has a poster of him on her bedroom wall.

And she practices writing 'Mr. and Mrs. Mamdani' in her Trapper Keeper.

“And look, here is where you said you wouldn’t prioritize domestic violence, and then there’s me doing investigative journalism stuff.” https://t.co/CMV9JVWVIo — DuchessOfSalt👑💎 (@SaltyMom10) July 12, 2025

'And here's a picture of both of us at a 'Queer Liberation' rally.'

Top notch journalisming here...🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) July 12, 2025

"Next up, we'll release the results of our survey - is he a "dreamboat" or a "bad boy?"" — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) July 12, 2025

HA!

If Tiger Beat was still a thing, Rosenblum definitely should be working there.

An actual "journalist" would never be in this situation, much less brag about and share it! My god. — ChrisOfTheFens (@ChrisOfTheFens) July 12, 2025

The most shameful part is that if anyone asked her, Rosenblum would have no idea what she did wrong.

You are in the wrong profession. https://t.co/zXBnesfNe8 — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) July 12, 2025

She is, but 'President of the Zohran Mamdani Fan Club' doesn't pay nearly as well. Because of the socialism and all that.

Maybe you two should get a room https://t.co/K8ceSdYmgS — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 12, 2025

Instead of 'Netflix and chill,' they can watch videos of the October 7 attacks ... and chill.

Speaking of which, Rosenblum might want to check her last name before she believes that Mamdani has as much of a crush on her as she has on him.

Rosenblum? I don’t think he’s a big fan of yours. Might want to look into that — Kacer (@kreese555) July 12, 2025

He hates Jews — Doctor Deshawn Jackson (@Deshawn68882369) July 12, 2025

What does she think that 'globalize the intifada' means? Essays?

The term 'useful idiot' comes to mind.

"Unearthed"... because he's so old that it had been buried. 🙄 https://t.co/1lrhX9w9OS — Patriotic G (@TCC_Grouchy) July 12, 2025

Mamdani is 33 years old. 'Unearthing' his high school videos from just 15 years ago probably didn't require a whole lot of investigative journalism.

LOL.

Yes, she looks like she's straight out of the Taylor Lorenz/Donie O'Sullivan school of 'journalisming.'

Rosenblum probably thinks that assassin Luigi Mangione is a swell guy, too.

Are you going to dry hump him on air? — Rando Piloto (@pilotoincognito) July 12, 2025

Ahem. What channel is this 'interview' airing on, anyway?

Modern day Edward R Morrow — Lenny Briscoe (@onekayeighty) July 12, 2025

i smell another emmy for this! — James Comey's "FDR Drive" OFFICIAL🐚🐚 (@EggsInternet) July 12, 2025

At the very least, a New York Emmy.

Tara Rosemblum may not be capable of shame, but we are plenty embarrassed for her.

And nauseated.

But we take solace in the fact that she is going to get exactly the city she deserves if he winds up getting elected.

We'll see how much fangirling she does then.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

