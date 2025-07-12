Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP...
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect...
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom...
VIP
Sign Left Behind By Departing State Dept. Officials Helps Prove the Layoffs Were...
Susan Rice Says Trump/Rubio State Dept. Layoffs Are 'Superpower Suicide' While Putin and...
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Collea...
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs...
Gesticulating Gavin Newsom Says ICE Agents are Being Humiliated and Used as Trump’s...
No Rhyme or Reason: Brooklyn Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Demand an End to America’s...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Justifies Violence Towards ICE Agents, Says a ‘Reckoning’ is...
AOC Goes ABC: Trump's Been Called This Before and He Made Them Pay
CNN Panel Tries To Shame Scott Jennings for Backing Trump Because They Say...
Glenn Beck Posts Roadside Chat for Trump With Advice on Reported Flap Between...
While L.A. Residents Wait for Building Permits, Karen Bass Is Handing Out MORE...

JOURNALISM! New York 'Reporter' Fangirls Over Zohran Mamdani to Tease Upcoming Interview

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 12, 2025
Meme

If you are wondering how an antisemitic, pro-Hamas, Communist failed rapper can not only make it into the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, but actually win it, look no further than the failed liberal legacy media. 

Advertisement

Yes, New York voters are also to blame, don't get us wrong. And Andrew Cuomo's campaign should practically be indicted for incompetence for not bringing up all of Zohran Mamdani's shady past statements (and songs) before New York Democrats went to the polls. 

But the New York and national media not only 'missed the story' about Mamdani's fraudulent past, they are practically holding up pom-poms for him, hoping he'll be the next mayor. 

Don't believe us? 

Check out New York 12 'journalist' Tara Rosenblum's post yesterday teasing her upcoming interview with Mamdani this weekend.

Good Lord. Fangirl much? 

The only thing that post was missing was an audio track with loud slurping sounds. 

This is the media in New York, and this is why Mamdani will likely win the general election this fall, with cheerleaders in the press like Rosenblum.

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP Wants to 'Bury' Voters
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We would say she should be embarrassed and humiliated, but we know that most 'journalists' are not capable of such feelings. 

She probably has a poster of him on her bedroom wall. 

And she practices writing 'Mr. and Mrs. Mamdani' in her Trapper Keeper. 

'And here's a picture of both of us at a 'Queer Liberation' rally.'

HA! 

If Tiger Beat was still a thing, Rosenblum definitely should be working there. 

The most shameful part is that if anyone asked her, Rosenblum would have no idea what she did wrong. 

Advertisement

She is, but 'President of the Zohran Mamdani Fan Club' doesn't pay nearly as well. Because of the socialism and all that. 

Instead of 'Netflix and chill,' they can watch videos of the October 7 attacks ... and chill. 

Speaking of which, Rosenblum might want to check her last name before she believes that Mamdani has as much of a crush on her as she has on him. 

What does she think that 'globalize the intifada' means? Essays? 

The term 'useful idiot' comes to mind. 

Mamdani is 33 years old. 'Unearthing' his high school videos from just 15 years ago probably didn't require a whole lot of investigative journalism. 

Advertisement

LOL. 

Yes, she looks like she's straight out of the Taylor Lorenz/Donie O'Sullivan school of 'journalisming.'

Rosenblum probably thinks that assassin Luigi Mangione is a swell guy, too.

Ahem. What channel is this 'interview' airing on, anyway? 

At the very least, a New York Emmy. 

Tara Rosemblum may not be capable of shame, but we are plenty embarrassed for her. 

And nauseated.

But we take solace in the fact that she is going to get exactly the city she deserves if he winds up getting elected. 

We'll see how much fangirling she does then. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM HAMAS LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP Wants to 'Bury' Voters
Amy Curtis
Who Wants to Tell Her? Mayor Karen Bass Signed an E.O. to 'Protect L.A. From the Federal Government'
Doug P.
Understanding What ICE Found After Raiding a Cannabis Farm & Why Gavin Newsom Might Be Screwed
Twitchy Video
POPCORN! Libs of TikTok Completely BROKE Gavin Newsom Last Night and We All Got to Watch
Grateful Calvin
The DRAMA! Fired State Department Employees Receive Tearful Funeral Procession From Colleagues
Grateful Calvin
Trump Posts Directive for DHS and ICE on What to Do About Mobs Throwing Bricks at Their Vehicles
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jasmine Crockett From the Party of Abortion and Soft-on-Crime Policy Says the GOP Wants to 'Bury' Voters Amy Curtis
Advertisement