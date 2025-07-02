Seriously, Dude? Scott Jennings Gives Bakari Sellers 'The Look' for Insisting Mamdani Is Not a Communist

It is almost possible to believe that CNN's Scott Jennings (and soon to be Salem Media's Scott Jennings) doesn't study the facial expressions of Jim Halpert from The Office on a nightly basis. One of Halpert's defining characteristics (as portrayed by actor John Krasinski) was his penchant for looking directly at the camera with a wry, bemused expression on his face.

Advertisement

And no one in the media has mastered that same sarcastic look like Jennings. He has become nearly a daily feature here at Twitchy, not only for his expert arguments against the sea of leftists he faces on CNN, but also for looking right at the viewers as if to say, 'Can you believe this guy?'

Last night, it was CNN's Bakari Sellers who was the unfortunate recipient of 'The Look.' Sellers took tremendous umbrage at the fact that people are calling the Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, a Communist.

Say, maybe that's because Mamdani himself has talked about seizing the means of production.

Watch as Jennings dismantles Sellers without even having to say all that much:

🔥@ScottJenningsKY battles Bakari Sellers who is riled up over the idea that Mamdani is being called a "communist."



Sellers: He’s a socialist.



Jennings: He’s using the language of the Bolsheviks, is he not?



Sellers: No, he’s not. He’s a socialist.



Jennings: Seizing the means… pic.twitter.com/EtDWGUpiMv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

LOL. He's SO good at it. Even JD Vance might have to bow to Jennings' greatness in this respect.

Looks like another personal space protocol violation, @ScottJenningsKY pic.twitter.com/ZyN0m0qAbt — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

HA. Perfectly captured. And there might even be another meme in the making, like the recent one with Jennings and Cornel West.

And why DO all of the leftists have to try to get up in his face? Could it be because they are inherently angry, miserable people who know they are losing? And the fact that they know Jennings is smarter than they are?

Jennings just playing with them sometimes 😂😂😂 — Nick (@Americanism308) July 2, 2025

He's absolutely playing with them. For his and our entertainment.

Aside from 'The Look,' of course, Sellers' argument is complete nonsense regarding socialism and communism, neither of which he seems to understand. All he can do is rant and rave and try to make it about Donald Trump.

He is just that broken.

"He's not a communist. He's a socialist!" is perhaps the biggest self-own in the history of @CNN. Whatever university filled @Bakari_Sellers's brain with his current programming needs to be sued for a refund. https://t.co/TLLxNfgYrj — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) July 2, 2025

That would be Morehouse College. Also, the University of South Carolina, which inexplicably granted Sellers a law degree.

Communists implement socialism as a temporary state to get to their utopian goal, which is called communism.



Socialism is not to the right of communism in ideology, it's to the left of communism on a timeline. — Paul Rossi (@pauldrossi) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Bingo.

A socialists goal is always communism. https://t.co/syAk0JFE1x — Saoirse (@Saoirse82472144) July 2, 2025

The same with 'Democratic Socialists' like Bernie Sanders, who just want communism with sprinkles or something.

"Seizing the means of production" is literal communism. https://t.co/R9lhqEGEhg — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) July 2, 2025

To be fair, it is also socialism. It's just socialism that is still trying to hide its true intentions.

Don't take our word for it. Karl Marx said so out loud and repeatedly. Even Lenin acknowledged it.

Socialism is only a stepping stone to Communism according to Lenin. — Brayden Allen (@ballenvids) July 2, 2025

He wasn't lying. It might be one of the only things Lenin didn't lie about.

They always bristle at the truth. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 2, 2025

They're so ANGRY.

But it is funny that Sellers thinks that calling Mamdani a Socialist is any better than calling him a Communist.

The fact that the word ‘communist' has them furiously trying to defend him as a ‘socialist' is the argument we want to have. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, please. We would hate to interrupt our opponents -- Western civilization's opponents, for that matter -- when they are making such monumental mistakes.

The problem for people like Sellers is that they live in a bubble where socialism is popular ... among privileged people who have never experienced the horror of it.

But if they try to sell that message nationwide, it won't just be Scott Jennings who gives them 'The Look.'

It will be millions of American voters who know far better than Bakari Sellers.