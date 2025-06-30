OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani

Poor Jake Tapper.

So much is happening in the country, and he just seems ignorant of all of it. Like those four years he spent 'missing the story' about how Joe Biden was a walking zombie with the mental capacity of a bowl of tapioca. But that couldn't have been true since Tapper spent those same four years attacking anyone who said so. Until it made no difference, and it was time for him to make money by writing a book, of course.

Welp. It looks like it's time for Tapper to 'miss' another story, like how the Democrats' Communist mayoral candidate in New York, Zorhan Mamdani, has a pretty well-documented history of supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations.

Yesterday, Tapper interviewed New York's current mayor, Eric Adams, who has left the Democrats and is running for reelection as an independent, about Mamdani.

The 'journalist' was shocked -- SHOCKED! -- to learn that Mamdani is a Hamas cheerleader. Watch:

Jake Tapper to Mayor Adams:



When did [Mamdani] praise Hamas? I don't recall him ever praising Hamas.



Adams: “There's several videos, even during his days of being a rap artist, of praising Hamas and other terrorist groups.”

pic.twitter.com/4fQDnFUXBJ — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 29, 2025

The funniest part about this exchange is that, just a few days earlier, Erin Burnett talked to Mamdani on Tapper's OWN NETWORK about his rap career. She didn't ask him about his most blatant pro-Hamas rap video, but the research was right there.

Tapper couldn't be bothered with it, apparently.

Maybe he should spend some time on X, where he could learn a thing or two.

🚨𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: In an unearthed rap song, NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani praised five convicted terror funders.



- The five funneled $12M to Hamas

- Mamdani sent his "love" to them

- Track released in 2017, also called to tear down the U.S. border wall pic.twitter.com/6nxRsbn7tv — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 20, 2025

By the way, the Holy Land 5 were convicted in 2008 on 108 charges of funding Hamas, a conviction the U.S. government called, at the time, the largest terrorist finance case in U.S. history.

That memo must not have landed on Tapper's desk either.

You would think that a journalist would spend time researching stuff before an interview. — Pam D (@soirchick) June 30, 2025

Wha ....?

Now, that's just crazy talk.

Never mind Mamdani's failed rap career. There's also the fact that he is often seen wearing a keffiyeh, spouting completely innocent phrases like 'globalize the intifada,' and has even been condemned by the Holocaust Museum.

All stories that Tapper has 'missed.'

Whoosh. Right over his head.

A few years from now, Tapper will write a book about how they had no idea who Mamdani really was due to a vast cover-up by the government.

What a turnip he is. https://t.co/qvIX1XMoCE — terry schappert (@terryschappert) June 29, 2025

Yes, of course. AFTER New Yorkers elect Mamdani. God forbid Tapper report any of these relevant facts during the election.

I think I’m going to write a book on all the things Jake Tapper is surprised to discover. https://t.co/VriM478m7i — Tandy (@dantypo) June 29, 2025

HA.

The book would need to be thousands of pages long.

Weird, right?

It looks absolutely horrible when Mayor Adams brings receipts and Taoper is once again a babbling clown. https://t.co/JOI496UM2Y — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) June 29, 2025

Adams hasn't exactly been a stellar mayor, but he seems like the only sane choice for New Yorkers at this point.

Which is a pretty terrifying reality for the city.

You'd think a guy with @jaketapper's money would be able to afford Internet access. Or at least be able to use the wifi at the office. https://t.co/lbekBuJxbt pic.twitter.com/v3xvq9aLte — X-Ray Ted and 69 others (@ThatRayShow) June 29, 2025

Or, you know, ask any of the vast number of production and research assistants at CNN who are at his beck and call.

Jake is really oblivious to the world for someone that works in the news https://t.co/AhwUBL3nnm — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) June 29, 2025

We wonder if he knows yet that the U.S. landed on the moon in 1969. Someone should probably tell him.



What a great day it will be for him when he finds out.

Tapper back to his Three Blind Mice routine, I see. https://t.co/JKWmVdsp4s — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) June 30, 2025

His approach to news is the same as your average toddler. If he screws his eyes up tightly and plugs his ears, it must not be happening.

Jake doesn't know when to stop digging... https://t.co/xTShEORP9F pic.twitter.com/qdN4QY7b7g — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) June 30, 2025

LOL. Bingo.

When it comes to the left, Jake is the three monkeys in one form. https://t.co/xTShEORP9F pic.twitter.com/Zt4njWa8sN — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) June 30, 2025

Obviously, Tapper's self-induced blindness is completely one-sided. When it comes to reporting about anything related to the Trump administration, he ALWAYS has the scoop. Even when that scoop is complete BS.

He was recently hilariously smacked down on his own show by a guest who knew far more about the truth of the U.S. bombing raid over Iran than Tapper, who only knew what Natasha Bertrand told him to say.

And now Eric Adams smacked him down again.

You'd think someone would get tired of getting humiliated so often on his own show.

But Jake Tapper doesn't seem to mind. He's got future book deals to think of, dang it!