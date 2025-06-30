OOPS! Looks Like Jake Tapper 'Missed' Another Story, This Time About Zohran Mamdani

She's Just the WORST! Michelle Obama Claims Creating Life Is the LEAST Significant...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Poor Jake Tapper. 

So much is happening in the country, and he just seems ignorant of all of it. Like those four years he spent 'missing the story' about how Joe Biden was a walking zombie with the mental capacity of a bowl of tapioca. But that couldn't have been true since Tapper spent those same four years attacking anyone who said so. Until it made no difference, and it was time for him to make money by writing a book, of course. 

Welp. It looks like it's time for Tapper to 'miss' another story, like how the Democrats' Communist mayoral candidate in New York, Zorhan Mamdani, has a pretty well-documented history of supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations. 

Yesterday, Tapper interviewed New York's current mayor, Eric Adams, who has left the Democrats and is running for reelection as an independent, about Mamdani. 

The 'journalist' was shocked -- SHOCKED! -- to learn that Mamdani is a Hamas cheerleader. Watch: 

The funniest part about this exchange is that, just a few days earlier, Erin Burnett talked to Mamdani on Tapper's OWN NETWORK about his rap career. She didn't ask him about his most blatant pro-Hamas rap video, but the research was right there. 

Tapper couldn't be bothered with it, apparently.

Maybe he should spend some time on X, where he could learn a thing or two. 

By the way, the Holy Land 5 were convicted in 2008 on 108 charges of funding Hamas, a conviction the U.S. government called, at the time, the largest terrorist finance case in U.S. history.

That memo must not have landed on Tapper's desk either. 

Wha ....? 

Now, that's just crazy talk. 

Never mind Mamdani's failed rap career. There's also the fact that he is often seen wearing a keffiyeh, spouting completely innocent phrases like 'globalize the intifada,' and has even been condemned by the Holocaust Museum.

All stories that Tapper has 'missed.' 

Whoosh. Right over his head.

Yes, of course. AFTER New Yorkers elect Mamdani. God forbid Tapper report any of these relevant facts during the election. 

HA. 

The book would need to be thousands of pages long. 

Weird, right? 

Adams hasn't exactly been a stellar mayor, but he seems like the only sane choice for New Yorkers at this point. 

Which is a pretty terrifying reality for the city.

Or, you know, ask any of the vast number of production and research assistants at CNN who are at his beck and call.

We wonder if he knows yet that the U.S. landed on the moon in 1969. Someone should probably tell him.  

Dumb And Dumber No Way GIFfrom Dumb And Dumber GIFs


What a great day it will be for him when he finds out. 

His approach to news is the same as your average toddler. If he screws his eyes up tightly and plugs his ears, it must not be happening. 

LOL. Bingo. 

Obviously, Tapper's self-induced blindness is completely one-sided. When it comes to reporting about anything related to the Trump administration, he ALWAYS has the scoop. Even when that scoop is complete BS. 

He was recently hilariously smacked down on his own show by a guest who knew far more about the truth of the U.S. bombing raid over Iran than Tapper, who only knew what Natasha Bertrand told him to say.

And now Eric Adams smacked him down again.

You'd think someone would get tired of getting humiliated so often on his own show.

But Jake Tapper doesn't seem to mind. He's got future book deals to think of, dang it!

