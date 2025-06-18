More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust Museum

We know we've been writing about Zohran Mamdani a lot recently, but the candidate who ran on a platform of socialist feminism is really giving disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a run for his money in New York City's mayoral race, with some polls putting him just two points behind the ousted governor. They must really like the idea of government-run grocery stores. Remarkably, the New York Times didn't, and published a non-endorsement of Mamdani.

Advertisement

We've seen a lot of Democrat men crying lately, with mild-mannered Sen. Alex Padilla trying to work up some tears on the Senate floor over his "manhandling" by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's security. Now, Mamdani is fighting back tears and recounting death threats because he tried to sanitize the phrase "globalize the intifada" by citing materials from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and comparing the intifada to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Zohran Mamdani breaks down in fake tears after the Holocaust Museum rightfully called him out on comparing “Globalize the intifada” to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.



He had a mask off moment and is upset that he was caught. pic.twitter.com/vZOxjKsXjW — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 18, 2025

What’s with Democrat men and all the crying? Is this what they spent the $20 million on? https://t.co/oO9JmAVzEX — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 18, 2025

What better place for Mamdani to make the comparison than The Bulwark's podcast?

Mamdani, on The Bulwark podcast, says ‘Globalize the Intifada’ chant signifies, to him, a call for Palestinian human rights.



Adds: “The word has been used by the Holocaust Museum when translating the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising into Arabic — because it’s a word that means struggle.” pic.twitter.com/k2yeiSJpMy — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 17, 2025

The museum's having none of it.

Exploiting the Museum and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising to sanitize “globalize the intifada” is outrageous and especially offensive to survivors. Since 1987 Jews have been attacked and murdered under its banner. All leaders must condemn its use and the abuse of history. pic.twitter.com/SBviaMNLCM — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) June 18, 2025

Some advice for Dems from experienced actors on crying technique: https://t.co/VxKwvwDe7V — Patricia (@Pd1000Patricia) June 18, 2025

Crocodile tears 🐊 — E.E. Negron (Emerald) (@EsmeraldaN88649) June 18, 2025

He started off talking about Islamophobia 😢 — Niqab Nancy 🍉🍗 (@NiqabNancy) June 18, 2025

CNN took the same approach to reporting on the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC … can you imagine the Islamophobic backlash because the shooter shouted "Free Palestine"?

I'm calling for a moratorium on Democrat men crying in public. It's so unseemly. — eskomobar (@eskomobar) June 18, 2025

The dems are all Emmy award winning actors, I had no idea!! — LuLu (@desmo112) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

That guy needs to get squashed from the political scene. He is BAD NEWS for America! — Grizzly Gregg (@GrizlyGregg) June 18, 2025

A “Free Palestine” NYC mayor is going to tackle antisemitism?



Sure.



Surprising he could keep a straight face through that excruciating performance. — Jonah 🎗️🧡יונה (@JonahIvriAnochi) June 18, 2025

He gets threats and is sad, but is okey-dokey with globalize the intifada. — Shari (@schmuwolf) June 18, 2025

He's apparently gotten so many threats that the "defund the police" candidate has hired extra personal security.

***