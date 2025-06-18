JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say...
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
VIP
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
VIP
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels
'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO...
Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and...
Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for...

More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust Museum

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We know we've been writing about Zohran Mamdani a lot recently, but the candidate who ran on a platform of socialist feminism is really giving disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a run for his money in New York City's mayoral race, with some polls putting him just two points behind the ousted governor. They must really like the idea of government-run grocery stores. Remarkably, the New York Times didn't, and published a non-endorsement of Mamdani.

Advertisement

We've seen a lot of Democrat men crying lately, with mild-mannered Sen. Alex Padilla trying to work up some tears on the Senate floor over his "manhandling" by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's security. Now, Mamdani is fighting back tears and recounting death threats because he tried to sanitize the phrase "globalize the intifada" by citing materials from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and comparing the intifada to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

What better place for Mamdani to make the comparison than The Bulwark's podcast?

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
Advertisement

The museum's having none of it.

CNN took the same approach to reporting on the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington, DC … can you imagine the Islamophobic backlash because the shooter shouted "Free Palestine"?

Advertisement

He's apparently gotten so many threats that the "defund the police" candidate has hired extra personal security.

***

Tags: NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
Brett T.
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership
justmindy
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left justmindy
Advertisement