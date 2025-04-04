Mayoral Candidate Pushes Poll That 'Proves' NYC Residents Really Want Government-Run Grocery Stores

When Chicago got rid of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, we all thought perhaps her successor would be marginally better. He wasn't and currently has 6.6% approval rating.

And now it's possible New York City will go the same way and elected a socialist who wants government-run grocery stores in the city to 'reduce costs.'

Because we've all seen how great the government is at running, well, anything.

But Zohran Kwame Mamdani is back, like a bad burrito, and still pushing the idea with a survey:

NEW: Two-thirds of NYC voters support creating municipal grocery stores to bring down prices.



"The concept is imminently feasible. In fact, publicly owned grocery stores are quite common and already exist at scale—in the US military."



(@cplusci/@DataProgress) pic.twitter.com/dxnkmnqYfF — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 4, 2025

They polled 854 likely voters. In a city of over eight million, that's 0.0105%

66% of all NYC voters support a proposal to create municipal grocery store, including:



✅72% of Democrats

✅64% of Independents

✅54% of Republicans



Read more:https://t.co/4zqIVaDVmc — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) April 4, 2025

Again, 0.0105% of all NYC residents.

Statistically meaningless.

How will a $30 min wage help keep prices down? Or will folks be expected to work the cash registers for free? — Betsy’76 (@LadyAmPatriot) April 4, 2025

They'll keep prices down by having empty shelves and rationing. Can't spend money on food when there's no food to buy.

Amazing that people think the government can do things cheaper than a competing market. — Close the Dip (@dose_of_Close) April 4, 2025

Some people are stupid.

In other news, water found to be wet.

This is stupid. — tian/天 (@xtbot) April 4, 2025

Yes it is.

Imagine the DMV, but a grocery store. In the Soviet Union, people waited in line for hours and found empty shelves, and in Venezuela, government control led to food shortages, leaving many hungry—when the government runs stores, it’s harder to get food, and prices don’t really go… — Matt Kilmer (@mattkilmer) April 4, 2025

But at least everyone is equally hungry.

Imagine the lines and people of the DMV except you have to go every shopping trip to buy cheese and pasta, find out there's a shortage, and leave with an expired tin of spam and a can of Sprite. pic.twitter.com/dNT4dlsGoh — Chud York Resident (@ChudYork) April 4, 2025

What's the definition of insanity again?

G mng Sir. What if the municipal groceries r run like our city housing? pic.twitter.com/iiLspF4cVr — Rob —our residents before migrants (@robataol) April 4, 2025

They will be run exactly like city housing.

This buffoon wants to put bodegas & grocery stores out of business by creating grocery stores run by the city to undercut them. He promised the taxpayer will pay their rent & they'll be exempt from certain taxes. You'd have to be a psychopath or an idiot to support this https://t.co/nlU2lNQsYv — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) April 4, 2025

Leftists are both idiots and sociopaths.

Public grocery stores are a reality in Mexico, where local farmers sell their produce at guaranteed prices and consumers enjoy reduced prices. https://t.co/jhheh04O9O — jeffhermanson (@jeffhermanson) April 4, 2025

Which is why so many Mexicans cross the border into America, right?

Dude wants to create Soviet-style state-run grocery stores in NYC. I can see a lot of empty shelves in your future. Have you heard of the state run Grocery store in Kansas called the Erie Market?? Losing money every month with stuff competition from Walmart and Dollar… https://t.co/1mCVCFJb5b — Mountain Matt (@MountainMatt77) April 4, 2025

When they outlaw Walmart and other stores, they'll have a captive consumer base.

Because we all know that's the next step.

66% of NYC voters want the local government in charge of their food selection and supply. More than half of the Republican voters polled agreed to this. Do you think this is how you MAHA? https://t.co/96bHT4kNJj — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) April 4, 2025

Not being able to eat food will help people lose weight.

