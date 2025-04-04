Mayoral Candidate Pushes Poll That 'Proves' NYC Residents Really Want Government-Run Grocery Stores

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 04, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

When Chicago got rid of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, we all thought perhaps her successor would be marginally better. He wasn't and currently has 6.6% approval rating.

And now it's possible New York City will go the same way and elected a socialist who wants government-run grocery stores in the city to 'reduce costs.'

Because we've all seen how great the government is at running, well, anything.

But Zohran Kwame Mamdani is back, like a bad burrito, and still pushing the idea with a survey:

They polled 854 likely voters. In a city of over eight million, that's 0.0105%

Again, 0.0105% of all NYC residents.

Statistically meaningless.

They'll keep prices down by having empty shelves and rationing. Can't spend money on food when there's no food to buy.

Some people are stupid.

In other news, water found to be wet.

Yes it is.

But at least everyone is equally hungry.

What's the definition of insanity again?

They will be run exactly like city housing.

Leftists are both idiots and sociopaths.

Which is why so many Mexicans cross the border into America, right?

When they outlaw Walmart and other stores, they'll have a captive consumer base.

Because we all know that's the next step.

Not being able to eat food will help people lose weight.

