Republican TN State Senator 'Owned' by Nashville Students Over Redistricting

The Tennessee Holler is an account we've been getting a lot of amusement from. It certainly doesn't limit its liberal propaganda to Tennessee. However, in this instance, it does post a video of Republican State Sen. Joey Hensley getting "immediately owned" by two students who look too young to vote, although maybe not. They're very upset about losing their representation as Republicans push to redraw congressional districts in the state that aren't based on race.

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HENSLEY: “Their vote will still count the same.”



STUDENTS: “Then why not leave it the way it was before?”🤔🔥@joey_senator Hensley (R-Hohenwald) tries to gaslight NASHVILLE students about the Republican push to strip representation from MEMPHIS… and gets immediately owned. pic.twitter.com/NvjbJ5yKd7 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) May 6, 2026

Because the district was created based on race which is unconstitutional. That's why. — theRealKielbasa (@TheRealKielbasa) May 6, 2026

They wouldn’t even let him speak. That’s not “owning” someone. That’s being obnoxious and ill-informed.



On the point of why we aren’t leaving it the way it is: Because segregation is wrong. — Currermell (@currermell) May 6, 2026

They don't look affluent enough to be AWFLs, but you never know.

That’s a layup of an answer:

“Because the current map is unconstitutional” — CamelToad (@FenderFoe) May 6, 2026

Because it was unconstitutionally drawn based on race. This is not a hard question. — Ron (@pursuit0226) May 6, 2026

Leaving it the same was race based and that’s the problem. — Black (@BigBlackRob92) May 6, 2026

Sorry, Commies. We won’t cry when you have zero representation. — Very Real Citizen (@literallynotbot) May 6, 2026

Are they equally concerned about Republican voters having their representation stripped away in all of New England?

Stupid students pushing media propaganda is not an own. — Adam Caufield (@CaufieldAdam) May 6, 2026

The answer to that question is that a district based on skin color is unconstitutional and that the people of Memphis deserve better than they’ve received for decades of Democrat control. — MsGirlinAr (@lacoolio1) May 6, 2026

Thank goodness the smug high school girls are here to protect the marginalized. I'm sure they are very well read in the history of American political philosophy and not at all blindly following a consensus that reinforces their unearned sense of moral superiority. — Derelict (@HoosierDerelict) May 6, 2026

Your ignorance about how votes count is not gaslighting, and he certainly didn't get owned. — Ron | JustA(Weird)Dude (@RK_JustADude) May 6, 2026

You mean the indoctrinated students who think speaking over people is a debate. I suggest some reading comprehension skills. pic.twitter.com/drndyfChyM — JAT (@JAT5150) May 6, 2026

Hensley could have handled the questions better, but we certainly wouldn't say he was "owned."

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