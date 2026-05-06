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Republican TN State Senator 'Owned' by Nashville Students Over Redistricting

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 06, 2026
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The Tennessee Holler is an account we've been getting a lot of amusement from. It certainly doesn't limit its liberal propaganda to Tennessee. However, in this instance, it does post a video of Republican State Sen. Joey Hensley getting "immediately owned" by two students who look too young to vote, although maybe not. They're very upset about losing their representation as Republicans push to redraw congressional districts in the state that aren't based on race.

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They don't look affluent enough to be AWFLs, but you never know.

Are they equally concerned about Republican voters having their representation stripped away in all of New England?

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Hensley could have handled the questions better, but we certainly wouldn't say he was "owned."

***

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GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY TENNESSEE

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